NEFT Vodka Makes Its Tiktok Shop Debut, Bringing Its Super Premium Austrian Vodka To UK Shoppers At The Tap Of A Screen

NEFT Vodka Launches on TikTok Shop UK

NEFT Vodka taps into a new retail frontier for spirits, joining TikTok Shop in the UK as the platform opens its doors to licensed alcohol brands.

- Amanda McLeod, Chief Marketing Officer at NEFT Vodka, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEFT Vodka – the superpremium two-ingredient vodka known for its distinctive, eco-conscious barrel packaging – is bringing its award-winning spirit to TikTok Shop in the UK, marking a new step in the brand's UK retail strategy and its expansion into emerging social commerce channels.The launch marks an early move for NEFT into TikTok Shop's newly introduced, invite-only alcohol category, as the platform begins welcoming approved UK alcohol retailers. For the brand, the move represents an opportunity to explore an emerging sales channel while broadening its digital footprint and complementing its existing routes to market.The decision comes as shopping habits continue to evolve, with social platforms increasingly influencing how consumers research and purchase products. According to 2025 research from Retail Economics and Unbox, 47% of UK adults have purchased directly through social media, while 32% use TikTok or Instagram instead of Google when researching products*. TikTok Shop's own UK trading results further demonstrate this momentum, with sales increasing 50% during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 compared with the previous year**.Through its TikTok Shop storefront, NEFT Vodka will bring its distinctive product offering to an evolving digital retail environment, giving consumers another convenient route to explore the brand and shop its vodka.Beyond expanding its retail availability, the launch also opens up new opportunities for NEFT to tap into TikTok's creator-led shopping ecosystem, connecting with a new audience through the personalities, content and conversations that shape the platform.Crafted in Austria using ancient grains of rye and mineral-rich water drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, NEFT Vodka is made without added sugar or artificial additives. Its signature recyclable white barrel is designed to keep the spirit chilled for hours without the need for a freezer, bringing together distinctive design and functionality.NEFT's commitment to quality has also earned international recognition, including Best Vodka, Best of Class and Double Gold at the 2025 Sunset International Spirits Competition, alongside further accolades at the World Drinks Awards and SIP Awards."The way people discover and shop for brands is changing, and we want NEFT to be part of that evolution,” said Amanda McLeod, Chief Marketing Officer at NEFT Vodka.“Joining TikTok Shop gives us an exciting opportunity to introduce our vodka to more adult consumers in the UK, explore a new retail channel and continue building the brand's presence in the market."NEFT Vodka is available to purchase through*Subject to applicable age-verification requirements and UK alcohol licensing regulations.For more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka/enSip responsibly. Please don't drink and drive. 18+.____*Retail Economics:**TikTok:ENDSABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit

Bethany Willetts

Blaze PR

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NEFT Vodka Makes Its TikTok Shop Debut, Bringing Its Super Premium Austrian Vodka to UK Shoppers at the Tap of a Screen News Provided By Blaze PR November 10, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media



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