Ellis Martin Challenges The Lithium Investment Narrative In A Candid Conversation With Gianni Kovacevic, Sponsored By First Phosphate Corp (CNSX:PHOS)

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Sydney, Nov 10, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio present a candid conversation between veteran broadcaster Ellis Martin and investor, author and market commentator Gianni Kovacevic, recorded at Soho Little Beach House in Malibu, California. Sponsored by First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ:PHOS ) (CNSX:PHOS ) (FRSPF:OTCMKTS ) (KD0:FRA ), the discussion examines the challenges facing lithium investors, the changing economics of battery materials and the prospects for renewed investor interest in the critical minerals sector.Martin opens the conversation with a pointed question: Why should investors continue committing capital to lithium and junior resource companies when other sectors have offered substantially better returns? Despite the long-term promise of electrification and energy storage, many investors have experienced disappointing share-price performance, repeated financings and prolonged periods of market weakness.Kovacevic responds with a broader examination of global lithium demand, arguing that the market may be approaching an important inflection point. He points to the continued expansion of electric vehicles, commercial transportation, stationary energy storage and international battery manufacturing as significant drivers of future consumption. He also discusses conflicting forecasts from major financial institutions and the possibility that supply constraints could eventually reshape lithium pricing.Throughout the exchange, Martin repeatedly distinguishes between the growth of an industry and the investment performance of the publicly traded companies associated with it. The discussion explores whether investors have been too early, whether valuations adequately reflect future demand and what developments might be necessary to restore confidence in junior mining equities.Kovacevic maintains that the underlying transformation of global energy and transportation systems remains intact despite market volatility. He argues that the scale of future battery demand, combined with the difficulty of bringing new mineral production online, could eventually create opportunities for investors willing to take a longer-term view.The conversation also turns to First Phosphate Corp. and its flagship Begin-Lamarche phosphate property in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The company is developing a North American supply chain for lithium iron phosphate, commonly known as LFP, battery materials. Unlike traditional lithium-focused exploration companies, First Phosphate is concentrating on the phosphate component required for LFP battery chemistry.Kovacevic discusses the strategic significance of high-purity phosphate resources as battery manufacturers seek reliable domestic sources of critical materials. The conversation considers the growing importance of LFP batteries in energy storage, transportation and other industrial applications, along with the possibility that strategically located mineral deposits could attract increased industry attention.Martin, while expressing confidence in the potential of First Phosphate and its CEO, John Passalacqua, remains firm in his broader skepticism toward the investment performance of junior resource equities. The resulting conversation offers listeners two distinct perspectives: the long-term industrial case for battery materials and the immediate financial realities facing shareholders.Rather than offering a conventional promotional interview, the program presents a spirited discussion about market timing, capital allocation, commodity cycles and the difference between technological opportunity and investment profitability.The interview is available through The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio's broadcast and digital distribution platforms.To view the interview, please visit:DisclosureThis interview constitutes sponsored content paid for by First Phosphate Corp. Ellis Martin and Gianni Kovacevic are shareholders of First Phosphate Corp. The views expressed during the interview are those of the respective participants. Statements concerning future commodity demand, market conditions, mineral development, potential acquisitions and investment performance are opinions or forward-looking expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Nothing contained in this interview constitutes investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Listeners should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.About First Phosphate Corp.







First Phosphate Corp. (CNSX:PHOS) (OTCMKTS:FRSPF) (FRA:KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and defense.

First Phosphate's flagship Begin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.