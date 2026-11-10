Catalina Resources (ASX:CTN) Acquires 90Koz Mid-West WA Gold Project With Significant Growth Potential

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Nov 10, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Badja Gold Project (Badja or the Project) in Western Australia's Mid-West region.The acquisition materially advances Catalina's Mid-West gold strategy, adding an established resource base, granted mining tenure and significant exploration upside to its project portfolio. High-grade gold mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth, supporting opportunities for resource expansion and future development.Highlights- Catalina enters into binding agreement to acquire the Badja Gold Project, in Western Australia's Mid-West gold district.- Badja hosts an existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate of Au for 90,358oz (1.11Mt at 2.52 g/t) and a significant exploration target (see pages 4 and 5 of announcement*).- The Project includes two granted Mining Leases proximal to multiple regional gold processing infrastructure.- Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth at multiple prospects.- Historical drillingat Gnows Nest has returned multiple high-grade gold intersections, including:o 13m @ 13.73 g/t Au from 39m, including 2m @ 76.24 g/t Au from 43m (18GNRC048);o 3m @ 42.18 g/t Au from 77m, including 2m @ 61.11 g/t Au from 78m (21GNRC138);o 9m @ 11.67 g/t Au from 47m, including 5m @ 20.70 g/t Au from 47m (GNRC026);o 4m @ 20.40 g/t Au from 51m, including 2m @ 37.14 g/t Au from 52m (21GNRC137);o 7m @ 10.12 g/t Au from 131m, including 1m @ 40.38 g/t Au from 131m (22GNRC239); ando 2m @ 11.43 g/t Au from 208m, including 1m @ 15.68 g/t Au from 208m (21GNRC232).- Historical underground exploration uncovered high-grade gold at Gnows Nest, including 1.42m @ 88.89 g/t Au (GN_222_64)- Gold mineralisation identified at Monte Cristo and Flying Emu, including 3m @ 13.35 g/t Au from 67m (21MC001) and 9m @ 3.44 g/t Au from 39m (22FERC001), respectively.- Historical drillingalso identified tungsten mineralisation at Monte Cristo, providing potential additional commodity optionality.- Drilling preparations are well advanced, with Catalina targeting up to 15,000m drilling over the next six months including reverse circulation (RC), diamond and aircore (AC) drilling programs.- Firm commitments received for a A$3.51 million placement, supported by cornerstone investors and participation from Catalina Directors, with proceeds to fund Badja drilling programs and provide working capital.- Pro forma cash of ~$2.46 million post acquisition and transaction costs to accelerate resource expansion drilling.Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"Badja is a standout addition to our Mid-West gold strategy, and it comes with almost everything you want in a growth asset.It brings around 90,000 ounces of gold and significant exploration target on granted mining leases, anchored by Gnows Nest, a historic mine that produced nearly 28,000 ounces of gold at more than 20 grams per tonne. It sits within trucking distance of multiple gold processing plants. And it offers a second commodity opportunity, with significant tungsten identified alongside the gold at Monte Cristo and Flying Emu.The upside is what really excites us. Very little modern work has been done, the mineralisation is open along strike and at depth, and high-grade gold has already been hit below the old workings.We're moving fast. An aggressive but targeted drilling program at Gnows Nest is being prepared now, aimed squarely at growing the resource and exceeding our exploration target. With granted tenure, nearby infrastructure and the support of Shaw and Partners and our shareholders, Catalina has the platform to unlock Badja's potential and build real scale in the Mid-West."BADJA GOLD PROJECT - AN ADVANCED GOLD ASSET WITH IMMEDIATE RESOURCE GROWTH FOCUSThe Badja Gold Project is located within the Yalgoo Mineral Field of Western Australia and comprises the Gnows Nest, Monte Cristo, Flying Emu and Water Tank gold deposits, together with several additional exploration prospects.The Project is located approximately 110km south-west of Mount Magnet, within 100km of multiple gold processing plants. The tenement package comprises two granted Mining Leases, one pending Mining Lease and three Exploration Licences, covering approximately 39km2, with access via Great Northern Highway and the Geraldton-Mount Magnet Road.MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATEThe four principal gold deposits host a combined Indicated and Inferred JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.11 Mt @ 2.52 g/t Au for 90,358 oz of contained gold, providing an established resource base with significant potential for further growth.The Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo deposits currently host an existing Indicated Mineral Resource of 0.92 Mt @ 2.77 g/t Au for approximately 82,208oz. Flying Emu hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.12 Mt @ 1.75 g/t Au for approximately 6,500oz and Water Tank hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource 0.08 Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au for approximately 1,650oz.Further information supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate, Exploration Target and historical Exploration Results, including the applicable JORC 2012 disclosures, is provided in Annexure 2*.The Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared on the basis of potential initial open-pit mining followed by underground mining, supported by preliminary mining assessments and indicative metallurgical testwork. Conventional carbon-in-leach processing has been assumed as a potentially suitable treatment method, subject to further technical evaluation.The Flying Emu and Water Tank Mineral Resources are classified as Inferred and reported above a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade. These estimates incorporate historical exploration data and are subject to lower geological confidence, with no detailed mining or metallurgical assumptions applied at this stage.All reported estimates are Mineral Resources and not Ore Reserves. Further drilling, technical studies and evaluation will be required before any development decision. Additional information regarding the estimation methodologies, resource classification, cut-off grades and material assumptions is provided in Appendix 1*, with supporting JORC Table 1* disclosures in Appendix 2*.EXPLORATION TARGETThe Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo deposits also feature a conceptual Exploration Target of ~0.8-1.7 Mt @ 4.4-5.7 g/t Au for approximately 109,000-303,000oz of contained gold, highlighting the potential to materially expand the current resource base through further exploration and drilling.The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target is separate from, and additional to, the existing Mineral Resources, and does not constitute a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.Importantly, this Exploration Target relates exclusively to Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo and does not include additional exploration potential at Flying Emu or Water Tank, providing further opportunities for resource growth across the broader Badja Gold Project.Exploration Targets have been defined for extensions to the existing gold deposits at Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo, highlighting the potential to expand the current Mineral Resource through targeted drilling.The Exploration Targets are based on geological interpretations, historical drilling results, mineralisation geometry and grade characteristics derived from Cadre Geology and Mining Pty Ltd's (Cadre), updated Mineral Resource Estimate.STRATEGIC LOCATION AND POTENTIAL PROCESSING PATHWAYSThe Badja Gold Project is strategically positioned within Western Australia's established Mid-West gold mining district, surrounded by significant operating mines, development projects and existing or proposed gold processing infrastructure.The Project's location provides Catalina with the opportunity to evaluate multiple potential development pathways, including third-party toll treatment, ore processing arrangements and standalone processing options, subject to metallurgical compatibility, processing capacity, commercial agreements and future technical studies.Significant regional operations and infrastructure include:- Golden Range and Fields Find Gold Projects - Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX:CMM ): Recently acquired projects hosting the Ricciardo gold-antimony deposit and a Mineral Resource of 2.3 Moz AuEq (31 Mt at 2.3 g/t AuEq), comprising approximately 1.38 Moz of gold and 60 kt of antimony. Under its Range 500 growth strategy, Capricorn is evaluating a proposed 1.5-2.5 Mtpa gold processing facility at Golden Range, potentially establishing a significant new processing hub within the broader Mid-West gold district.- Deflector Gold Mine - Vault Minerals Limited (ASX:VAU ): An established operating goldcopper mine and processing facility within the Mid-West region, demonstrating the presence of existing gold processing infrastructure.- Kirkalocka Gold Processing Plant (2 Mtpa): Gylden Resources' gold processing facility provides significant existing processing infrastructure in proximity to the Badja Gold Project (refurbishment and recommissioning underway).- Mt Gibson Gold Project - Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX:CMM ): A significant gold development project that reported a maiden underground Mineral Resource of 684 koz at 3.1 g/t Au in July 2025, further demonstrating the scale of gold mineralisation within the region.- Golden Grove Mine - 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M ): An established operating copper-zinc-gold mine, highlighting the region's extensive mining history, infrastructure and established mining industry presence.The proximity of Badja to multiple established mining operations, existing processing infrastructure and potential future processing capacity provides Catalina with a range of development options, including opportunities to evaluate the utilisation of regional processing infrastructure.*To view the full Catalina ASX Announcement including tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.