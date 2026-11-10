Greta Minerals Appoints Lithium Executives To Advance Lithium Strategy

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Nov 10, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Greta Minerals Australia Limited (Greta Minerals), the lithium business of the privately owned Greta Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Iggy Tan as Chief Executive Officer and Dr Jingyuan Liu as Chief Technology Officer. Both executives bring extensive experience in lithium exploration, project development, mineral processing and downstream lithium chemical production, strengthening Greta Minerals' leadership team as it advances its strategy to establish an integrated lithium supply chain focused on India.Highlights- Greta appoints lithium industry pioneer Iggy Tan as Chief Executive Officer of its Lithium Division- Dr Jingyuan Liu appointed as Chief Technology Officer- Executives bring more than three decades of mining, chemical processing and lithium project experience, including development of Mount Cattlin spodumene mine and the Jiangsu lithium carbonate refinery- Greta Minerals has a long-term vision to integrate lithium mining, concentration in WA and battery-grade chemical refining in India- India's lithium battery demand projected at 198 GWh annually by 2030- India's aspiration is to develop it's own integrated lithium supply chain, from raw materials to battery manufacturing- Greta Minerals proposes to build a 36,540 tonnes per annum battery grade lithium carbonate refinery in India- Feedstock strategy combines proposed African spodumene supply and it's West Australian Gecko Ida Lithium Project- Gecko Ida Lithium Project covers approximately 1,550 km2 in Western Australia's prospective Ida Fault Lithium CorridorMR IGGY TAN - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERMr Tan is a pioneer of Australia's modern lithium industry with more than 30 years of mining and chemical industry experience. As Managing Director of Galaxy Resources, he led the development of the Mount Cattlin spodumene mine and concentrator in Western Australia and the Jiangsu lithium carbonate refinery in China. He also helped assemble Galaxy's international portfolio, including the James Bay spodumene project in Canada and the Sal de Vida brine project in Argentina. Earlier in his career, Mr Tan managed the Greenbushes lithium mine and commissioned a lithium carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated in the mid 1990's. More recently, he played a pivotal leadership role in the relisting of ASX-listed Lithium Universe Limited, spearheading the Company's strategic direction and expansion into the North American lithium refining sector. As the driving force behind itsCanadian lithium strategy, he led the development and completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Becancour Lithium Refinery in Quebec, Canada, and the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Brownsville Lithium Refinery in Texas, USA.He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia, a Master of Business Administration from Southern Cross University and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.DR JINGYUAN LIU - CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICERDr Liu is a chemical engineer and lithium processing specialist with more than 30 years of international experience in project management, process and equipment design, commissioning and operations. As General Manager, Development and Technologies at Galaxy Resources, he oversaw construction and commissioning of the Mount Cattlin spodumene project and the Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant and contributed to the Sal de Vida brine project flowsheet. Dr Liu has advised lithium carbonate and hydroxide developments internationally, including the Tianqi lithium hydroxide plant at Kwinana, Western Australia. He previously held senior engineering positions with Hatch and Metso Minerals and has worked across minerals processing, chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron and steel, and energy. More recently, he led the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Becancour Lithium Refinery in Quebec, Canada, and the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Brownsville Lithium Refinery in Texas, USA, for ASX-listed Lithium Universe Limited.He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Newcastle. At Greta he will lead process technology, refinery design adaptation, engineering integration and technical assurance.GRETA MINERALS - INTEGRATED LITHIUM SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGYGreta Minerals is pursuing a long-term strategy to establish an integrated lithium business connecting Western Australian lithium mining and spodumene concentrate production with downstream battery-grade lithium chemical refining in India. India's accelerating transition towards electric vehicles and renewable energy storage is expected to drive lithium battery demand to approximately 198 GWh annually by 2030. India's projected lithium battery demand of 198 GWh annually by 2030 comprises approximately 155 GWh (78%) for electric vehicles and 43 GWh (22%) for grid-scale energy storage. Recognising this opportunity, India is seeking to establish a domestic lithium supply chain, from raw material sourcing and processing through to cathode production, battery manufacturing and energy storage applications.Central to Greta's strategy is the proposed development of a 36,540-tonne-per-annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in India, designed around proven lithium conversion technology. The refinery aims to support India's expanding battery manufacturing industry while reducing reliance on imported refined lithium chemicals.To underpin refinery operations, Greta is progressing a diversified feedstock strategy combining proposed spodumene concentrate supply arrangements with African producers and potential longer-term production from its Western Australian exploration portfolio.Greta's flagship Gecko Ida Lithium Project covers approximately 1,550 km2 within Western Australia's prospective Ida Fault Lithium Corridor, strategically positioned between the operating Mount Marion and Kathleen Valley lithium mines. Acquired in 2024 after more than a decade in private ownership, the tenements were historically explored for gold, with limited systematic lithium exploration. Initial soil sampling has identified significant lithium geochemical anomalies, providing encouraging targets for further investigation. A maiden drilling programme is planned for Q1 2027 to assess the potential for concealed lithium mineralisation.Greta's ultimate ambition is to connect Australian lithium resources with Indian refining and battery manufacturing, creating a strategically integrated and commercially competitive lithium supply chain.CHAIRMAN'S COMMENTSGreta Group Chairman Mr Nitesh Chaudhari said:The appointment of Mr Iggy Tan as Chief Executive Officer and Dr Jingyuan Liu as Chief Technology Officer represents a significant milestone in Greta Minerals' strategy to establish an integrated lithium supply chain centred on India. Both executives bring decades of experience in lithium exploration, mining, mineral processing and refinery development.Central to this strategy is the proposed development of a 36,540-tonne-per-annum lithium carbonate refinery in India, leveraging proven processing technology and operational expertise gained from the successful Jiangsu lithium refinery in China.Iggy and Jingyuan played key roles in the development of the Mount Cattlin lithium mine and concentrator in Australia and the Jiangsu lithium refinery in China. Their combined technical expertise, project delivery experience and operational knowledge provide a strong foundation for assembling a world-class team to design, construct, commission and operate the proposed Indian refinery.Our vision is to combine secure raw material supply, proven refining technology and experienced leadership to establish a globally competitive lithium business that supports India's rapidly expanding battery industry and delivers sustainable long-term value," he said.About Greta Minerals Limited

Greta Group was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Singapore. It has grown into a diversified international enterprise with activities spanning metal recycling, commodities trading, steel, power generation, agriculture and mining. Under the leadership of founder and Chairman Mr Nitesh Chaudhari, the Group has expanded its operations across multiple international markets, employing more than 1,000 people across nine locations. Through Greta Minerals Australia, the Group is extending its capabilities into critical minerals exploration and downstream lithium processing. Its strategy combines Western Australian lithium exploration, international spodumene sourcing and the proposed development of a battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in India. This initiative supports India's growing electric vehicle, battery manufacturing and renewable energy storage industries while strengthening domestic supply chains. Drawing on its established international trading networks, industrial operations and project development experience, Greta Group aims to build a competitive, integrated lithium business supporting India's energy transition and long-term industrial growth.