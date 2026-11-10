J&K Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Imposter In Cheating Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Tuesday that its Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a chargesheet against an imposter in a cheating case.

A statement said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in case FIR No. 24/2023 under Sections 420 and 468 IPC before the court of Sub-Judge, Srinagar, against Ghulam Hassan Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Hazratbal.

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint alleging that the accused impersonated a CID officer posted at Delhi and fraudulently induced people by promising government favours.

The accused individual assured the transfer of an employee of the Railway Department from Uttarakhand to Srinagar. The accused also promised to secure an appointment as a Nursing Orderly in the Health Department and provided fake appointment orders and a forged deputation letter to the victim.

In the process, the accused cheated and duped lakhs of sums. During the investigation, the allegations were substantiated. Accordingly, the investigation was concluded as proved, and the chargesheet was filed before the Court of Law in absentia under Section 512 CrPC, as the accused is absconding, for judicial determination.

Earlier, the EOW filed a charge sheet against a couple in the Rs 3.55 crore property fraud case. A Crime Branch statement said that the EOW of the Crime Branch, Jammu, filed the charge sheet against a man and his wife in an alleged property fraud case involving a residential plot and house in Sainik Colony. The accused were identified as Peary Lal Koul and his wife, Nirmala Koul, residents of Sainik Colony, Jammu.

SSP EOW Kashmir advises the public to verify the credentials of individuals claiming official connections, and never to pay money for government jobs or transfers through unauthorised channels. Report any such fraudulent activity to EOW Kashmir, it said.