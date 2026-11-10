Sona Mohapatra Calls Ottanthullal Performance The Highlight Of Her Kerala Diwali Getaway

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra was left spellbound by a performance of the traditional Kerala art form Ottanthullal during her Diwali getaway in the state, describing it as an extraordinary blend of music, theatre, dance, poetry, comedy and storytelling.

Ottanthullal is a classical solo recite-and-dance art form from Kerala known for its sharp wit, humour, and social satire.

Sona took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her visit to Kerala and witnessing the magnificent performance.

In the caption, she wrote:“A little video -photo dump from our glorious Diwali getaway in Kerala! Family, festivities, food, the backwaters & all that jazz. But the absolute HIGHLIGHT? This extraordinary performance of OTTANTHULLAL. TWO artists. ONE mridangam. An entire universe of music, theatre, dance, poetry, comedy & storytelling. I was spellbound. And eventually, moved to tears.”

She went on to explain the story.

“The story? Draupadi sends Bhima in search of the fragrant Kalyanasougandhikam flower. Sounds simple enough? Except this incredible artist transformed from one character to another in the blink of an eye, singing fiendishly complex compositions drawing from Kerala's folk & classical musical traditions, dancing with astonishing physical vigour, switching expressions, voices, moods & personalities with breathtaking ease. The BREATH CONTROL! As a singer, I couldn't quite believe what I was witnessing.”

She called the mridangam player, a one-man orchestra.

“Creating an entire soundscape of dramatic effects, rhythmic conversations, punctuation & musical mischief, while doubling up as the chorus. Two men holding an audience captive with nothing but sheer mastery of their craft.”

Sona added:“And then there was the COMEDY! Sharp, spontaneous, wickedly intelligent. Picking on unsuspecting members of the audience, drawing everyone into the story, making us laugh at ourselves without resorting to cheap insults or derision.

“I'm sharing this wonderful artist's visiting card in the photo dump too. If you're curating a festival, programming a concert, hosting a private gathering, planning a wedding celebration or looking for something genuinely special for ANY occasion, please consider inviting this incredible act.”

She said because this isn't an art form that belongs only in a temple, an auditorium or a heritage festival.

“It can light up a living room, a wedding, a corporate gathering, a village square or an international stage. The storytelling is so physical, musical, witty & human that even without understanding every word of Malayalam, you find yourself completely drawn in.”

The singer concluded:“I came home & read up more about Ottanthullal, an 18th-century Kerala art form created by the legendary poet Kunchan Nambiar. Born, according to legend, out of an arti.”