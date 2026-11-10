CM Sarma Reiterates Commitment To Women's Welfare, Empowerment In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reiterated his government's commitment to protecting women from social evils and ensuring that welfare benefits reach eligible beneficiaries, saying no“barricade” should prevent women from reaching him or realising their aspirations.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said,“We are making sure that our sisters don't fall prey to social evils and are able to get all welfare benefits. I am always there to help them realise their goals and no barricade can stop them from reaching me.”

The remarks reflect the Himanta Biswa Sarma government's continued political emphasis on women-centric welfare and economic empowerment, which has emerged as a major pillar of the BJP-led government's outreach in Assam.

Over the past few years, the state government has rolled out and expanded several initiatives targeting women across different sections of society.

The flagship Orunodoi Scheme provides financial assistance to eligible women beneficiaries, with the latest version of the programme extending support to more than 37 lakh women across Assam.

The government has described the scheme as a key instrument for improving financial security and strengthening the socio-economic position of women.

Another major initiative is the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among women associated with self-help groups. Under the programme, eligible beneficiaries receive seed capital, followed by further financial support and bank-linked assistance based on the utilisation of funds.

The government has said the initiative is designed to help women build sustainable livelihoods and create a new generation of economically independent“Lakhpati Baideus”.

More than 17 lakh women had benefited under the programme across several Assembly constituencies by early 2026, according to reports.

The Assam government has also pushed initiatives such as 'Nijut Moina', focusing on supporting the education of girl students, alongside broader measures including free education and social welfare assistance.

CM Sarma has repeatedly projected women's financial independence, education and protection from social practices as central to his government's development agenda. His latest post comes as the BJP-led government seeks to consolidate its women-focused welfare outreach, with CM Sarma underlining that the state administration would remain accessible to women seeking support and opportunities to achieve their goals.