Islands Anchor India's Plan To Expand Tuna, Seaweed And Ornamental Fisheries

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands anchor India's strategy to expand tuna, seaweed and ornamental fisheries, supported by increased investments and infrastructure development, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The central government has significantly stepped up public investment in the fisheries sector since 2015, committing Rs. 39,272 crore through key schemes and programmes, the statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been allocated an investment of Rs 218 crore, while Lakshadweep has been earmarked Rs 175 crore, reflecting the government's commitment to unlocking the fisheries potential of these strategically important maritime regions.

Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), substantial investments have been envisaged for the island territories to strengthen fisheries development.

With an estimated marine fisheries potential of 58.6 lakh MT within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the sector plays a vital role in sustaining the livelihoods of nearly 50 lakh fishers, while contributing significantly to food security, nutrition, employment, income generation and export earnings.

India ranks among the leading fisheries and aquaculture producing nations globally, with seafood exports valued at around Rs 73,890 crore during FY26, underscoring the sector's growing importance in the national economy and global seafood trade.

India's fisheries sector is evolving from a production-focused activity into a dynamic, technology-driven and value-oriented pillar of the national economy, the statement noted.

This focus on island-led fisheries development was also reflected in the Union Budget 2025-26, which outlined an enabling framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries resources from the Exclusive Economic Zone and the High Seas, with special emphasis on Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The emphasis marks a clear recognition of the strategic importance of these island territories in accessing underutilised marine fish resources within the Indian EEZ and adjacent High Seas, while placing sustainability and scientific management at the centre of future expansion.

Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands occupy a distinctive position in India's marine geography, collectively accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The two island groups extend India's presence across the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, with access to rich oceanic fishing grounds and major tuna migration routes. Lakshadweep's lagoon systems, coral reefs and surrounding deep-sea waters offer favourable conditions for tuna fisheries, seaweed cultivation and reef-based livelihoods.

-IANS

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