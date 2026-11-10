Kolkata Police Arrest Total 67 For Bursting Banned Firecrackers, Disrupting Law And Order After Kali Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) Kolkata Police have arrested 67 people, including 11 for bursting banned firecrackers, and seized about 12 kg of prohibited fireworks by 8.30 p.m. on Monday, a day after Kali Puja, officials said on Tuesday.

Another 56 people were held for indecent behaviour and related law-and-order violations across the state.

Despite government regulations, people reported firecrackers being burst in Kolkata and Howrah on Monday, though the intensity was lower than on Kali Puja night.

Nevertheless, loud explosions were heard in parts of Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah during the evening. Similar complaints emerged from Siliguri in north Bengal and several areas of Purulia district, where firecrackers reportedly continued till late at night on Monday.

In Hooghly district, authorities managed to keep violations relatively under control in Arambagh subdivision. However, complaints of bursting banned firecrackers were received from multiple areas under the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, including Dankuni, Uttarpara, Rishra, Serampore, Bhadreshwar, Chandannagar and Chinsurah.

Similar complaints were reported from rural police station areas such as Chanditala, Haripal, Tarakeswar, Mogra and Singur.

Police also received reports of firecracker violations in Nadia, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and North 24 Parganas districts, with residents alleging that noise norms and time restrictions were flouted.

A similar situation prevailed in Krishnanagar, Kalyani, Ranaghat and Santipur. Residents from Berhampore, Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Beldanga and Domkal complained that the noise did not subside even after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in two separate incidents in Kolkata after allegedly assaulting on-duty police personnel who tried to prevent the bursting of banned firecrackers. The incidents took place in Tiljala in east Kolkata and Netaji Nagar in south Kolkata on the night of Kali Puja.