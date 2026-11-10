CM Patel Begins 'Vikram Samvat 2083' With Temple Visits, Calls For Drug-Free Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday called for a collective resolve to build a developed and 'drug-free Gujarat', aligning the state's goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and 'drug-free India', as he extended New Year greetings on the first day of Vikram Samvat 2083.

CM Patel began the Gujarati New Year by offering prayers at Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar, where he prayed for the happiness, prosperity and good health of citizens.

He interacted with devotees at the temple and extended his greetings to them. The Chief Minister later visited Trimandir in Adalaj, where he offered prayers to Simandhar Swami and other deities and paid his respects to Pujya Niruma and Dada Bhagwan.

He prayed for the welfare, good health and prosperity of people and the continued progress of Gujarat.

The Chief Minister also met devotees and followers of the Dada Bhagwan family and exchanged New Year greetings with them.

CM Patel met people at the Community Centre in the Chief Minister's residence complex in Gandhinagar, where he exchanged Gujarati New Year wishes.

"I extend my heartfelt New Year wishes to everyone on the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. I have prayed to God for everyone's good health and for their lives to move forward with happiness, peace and prosperity. With the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India and a drug-free India, I hope we all work together towards a developed Gujarat and a drug-free Gujarat," CM Patel said.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister extended New Year greetings to Gujaratis living in the state as well as those residing elsewhere in India and abroad.

He also called for strengthening mutual affection, social harmony and hard work to take Gujarat to new heights of development.

CM Patel urged citizens to work together towards the goal of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat' and emphasised the importance of supporting local artisans and small industries under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

He called for ensuring that prosperity reaches the most remote sections of society and for citizens to contribute actively to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Gandhinagar Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, MLA Rita Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Standing Committee Chairman Mahendra and other office-bearers were also present during the prayers at Panchdev Temple.