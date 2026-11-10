China Prolongs Suspension of Additional US Import Tariffs
(MENAFN) China announced Monday that it would extend the temporary suspension of additional tariffs on American imports, alongside special port charges targeting US-linked vessels, for another two months.
Under the extended arrangement, Beijing will maintain its suspension of the additional 24% tariff imposed on goods originating in the United States, while retaining the existing 10% additional duty, according to reports citing an official statement from China's State Council Customs Tariff Commission.
The decision follows a September meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which both governments proposed a reciprocal tariff reduction package worth approximately $60 billion. The proposed arrangement includes around $17 billion in American agricultural products that China purchased in 2024.
However, the proposed agreement has not yet been finalized.
Chinese authorities said the extension was intended to implement the “outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States,” according to an official statement.
Beijing also pointed to repeated American indications that Washington intends to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which have been declared invalid, with duties introduced under Section 301.
“China will continue to closely follow the U.S. side’s subsequent moves and adjust its relevant tariff countermeasures in light of the situation,” it further said.
Under the extended arrangement, Beijing will maintain its suspension of the additional 24% tariff imposed on goods originating in the United States, while retaining the existing 10% additional duty, according to reports citing an official statement from China's State Council Customs Tariff Commission.
The decision follows a September meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which both governments proposed a reciprocal tariff reduction package worth approximately $60 billion. The proposed arrangement includes around $17 billion in American agricultural products that China purchased in 2024.
However, the proposed agreement has not yet been finalized.
Chinese authorities said the extension was intended to implement the “outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States,” according to an official statement.
Beijing also pointed to repeated American indications that Washington intends to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which have been declared invalid, with duties introduced under Section 301.
“China will continue to closely follow the U.S. side’s subsequent moves and adjust its relevant tariff countermeasures in light of the situation,” it further said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment