Tehrik-E-Khudadad Urges Karnataka Govt To Restore Tipu Sultan Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 10 (IANS) The cultural organisation Tehrik-e-Khudadad submitted a memorandum on Tuesday to Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, through the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, urging the state government to restore the official celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti on November 10.

It can be recalled that the Tipu Jayanti controversy in Karnataka is a political and historical clash over whether the state should officially celebrate the birth anniversary of the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan.

The memorandum was submitted by Mohammed Rafeeque Mulla, President of the organisation's Hyderabad Karnataka region. Besides seeking the restoration of the official Jayanti celebrations, the organisation has urged the government to review school textbooks to ensure historically accurate coverage of Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali.

The representation stated that textbooks should appropriately highlight their contributions to rocket technology, administration, sericulture and manufacturing.

The organisation has proposed eight major initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting Tipu Sultan's legacy while linking it with education, science, heritage, craftsmanship and economic development.

Among the proposals are the establishment of a Tipu Sultan Heritage and Science Museum at Srirangapatna and a Taramandal Centre for Applied Science and Innovation. It has also suggested a silk and advanced materials initiative and a Channapatna Toys and Crafts Design Hub to promote traditional craftsmanship and innovation.

Other proposals include the creation of an enterprise and manufacturing facilitation network, an annual Tipu Sultan Innovation Challenge and a proposed University of Applied Sciences, Design and Enterprise.

The memorandum has further sought scholarships and research fellowships for students and researchers, besides the digitisation and preservation of historical archives related to Tipu Sultan and the period.

The organisation had urged the Karnataka government to take a decision on restoring the official celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti before November 10 this year.

It has also sought directions to the government departments concerned to prepare feasibility reports, financial proposals and detailed implementation plans for the initiatives suggested in the memorandum.

The representation emphasised that Tipu Sultan's legacy should not be honoured merely through annual celebrations, but through lasting initiatives and contributions to education, science, heritage, craftsmanship and economic development in Karnataka.

It can be noted that in 2015, the Congress-led government under Siddaramaiah first introduced official state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti celebrations on November 10, describing Tipu Sultan as an early freedom fighter who resisted British colonial rule.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Karnataka in July 2019, the B.S. Yediyurappa government officially cancelled the state-sponsored celebrations, citing public opposition and social friction.