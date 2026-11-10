29-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Field In UP's Maharajganj, Family Alleges Murder

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A 29-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a field in Sirsiya Masarki village under Parsamalik police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased man's family has alleged that he was murdered with a sharp-edged knife, claiming that the attack was part of a well-planned conspiracy. The incident has left the family devastated, with relatives mourning the loss of a young life.

Speaking about the incident, the deceased man's brother-in-law alleged that a group of men arrived together and stabbed him to death.

"I am the deceased's brother-in-law. This was a well-planned conspiracy. He was killed in a knife attack. Some men came together in a group and murdered him. His grandfather had told me that there had been a dispute earlier, on Amavasya. It was a deliberate act. A complaint has been lodged, and we hope that whoever is responsible will be given strict punishment," he told IANS.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said that the matter is being investigated thoroughly from all angles, based on the family's complaint and evidence collected from the crime scene. They added that the exact cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

The incident has sparked anger and fear among local residents, while the family is demanding strict action against those responsible.

In another incident earlier, in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a husband hacked his wife to death with an axe before fleeing with their child, police said.

The incident was reported from Chaurasia village under the Alhaganj police station, triggering panic in the area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sushila, while the accused husband is Avneesh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had an argument over going to Delhi. Following the dispute, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, resulting in her death.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. An investigation into the incident was launched.

Investigators said that the accused husband has been absconding with the couple's child since the incident. Two police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.