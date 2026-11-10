'No Benefit In Going Back': Cricket Australia Defends 2018 Sandpaper Probe After Usman Khawaja's Bombshell

Australia's infamous 2018 Sandpaper Scandal has come to spotlight again after former opener Usman Khawaja's shocking revelations regarding the incident that shook the cricketing world.

Khawaja, who retired from international cricket after his last Test against England at his home ground in Sydney, revealed that the entire touring Australian team knew about the plot to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

In excerpts from his upcoming autobiography 'Sabr' (Patience), the former Australian opener claimed that the knowledge of ball-tampering with sandpaper extended far beyond three players who were officially sanctioned, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, by Cricket Australia, stating that 'everyone knew' about the tactics being used and that it was a team effort rather than an isolated plot by three individuals.

Also Read:Usman Khawaja Details Ball Tampering Scandal In New Autobiography Sabr

CA CEO Rules Out Another Investigation into Sandpaper Scandal

Usman Khawaja's shocking revelation, which was backed by his former Australian opening partner David Warner, who stated Khawaja's claims were '100% accurate' and criticised Cricket Australia's original investigation as 'rushed and botched', has reignited intense debate surrounding the scandal.

Responding to growing chatter, the Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has firmly shut down the possibility of another investigation into the scandal, stating that there is 'no benefit in going back' to re-examine the incident.

“There is absolutely no benefit in going back. That is the clear position of the CA board.” Greenberg told the reporters.

“I think it is time we have got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018. Trying to second-guess decisions from a previous time, or making an assessment through the prism of hindsight, is not something we want to do," he added.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has addressed Usman Khawaja's sandpaper revelations.

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Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a one-year ban from playing international and domestic cricket for their roles in the scandal, while Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban. Smith and Warner were captain and vice-captain at the time of the Sandpaper scandal, and Bancroft was the player caught on camera using yellow sandpaper on the ball at Newlands.

No Reinvestigation: CA CEO Satisfied with 2018 Findings

Further speaking on Cricket Australia's stance, Todd Greenberg reiterated that the board sees no justification for reopening the probe despite the recent disclosures.

“We have said we're comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we've received, that includes what we've seen from Usman, and our position hasn't changed on that," Greenberg, who was not part of CA in 2018, said.

"I don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that," he added.

Greenberg concluded that every player who was part of Australia's 2018 Test squad for the series against South Africa was consistent with their statements during the original 2018 investigation conducted by Cricket Australia's integrity unit.

Todd Greenberg, who has been serving as CA CEO since March 2025, reaffirmed that the findings from the initial probe remain sound and that the matter stands resolved from an administrative perspective.

Also Read:Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence on Usman Khawaja Ball Tampering Claims