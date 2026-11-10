FMUSER FBE700 & FBE800 Hotel IPTV Systems Now Compatible With Samsung Tizen OS H.Browser

The FMUSER FBE700 and FBE800 hotel IPTV systems are now fully compatible with Samsung commercial TVs, delivering an STB-Free experience.

A Samsung commercial TV successfully running the FMUSER IPTV system via H.Browser Mode. This STB-free setup allows the TV to stream live content directly through its Tizen OS.

The custom FMUSER hotel IPTV interactive menu rendered directly on a Samsung commercial TV. The STB-free integration delivers live TV, VOD, and room services natively.

FMUSER's FBE700 and FBE800 IPTV systems now support Samsung Tizen OS H.Browser, enabling 2016+ Samsung commercial TVs to receive streams without set-top boxes.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FMUSER, a commercial streaming equipment provider, announced today that its core hotel streaming gateways are now compatible with the Samsung Tizen OS-based H.Browser platform. This technical update for the FMUSER FBE700 and FBE800 hotel IPTV systems targets Samsung smart commercial TVs produced in 2016 and later, providing a set-top box-free audiovisual deployment solution for global system integrators, low-voltage contractors, and project owners.In traditional commercial IPTV deployments, displays in guest rooms or public areas typically require individual external set-top boxes. This model increases the project's budget and is accompanied by complex cable routing, dual remote control adaptation, and higher subsequent operation and maintenance costs. After achieving compatibility with Samsung H.Browser, the FMUSER IPTV system can directly exchange data with the TV's underlying Tizen OS. Eligible Samsung commercial TVs can directly receive IP signals from the FMUSER hotel IPTV FBE800 gateway and render customized interactive interfaces. Therefore, it is no longer necessary to add an extra set-top box for each TV; simply plugging an RJ45 CAT6 network cable into the back of the Samsung TV perfectly realizes all IPTV functions, significantly simplifying the hardware installation process and reducing the project's total cost of ownership.To verify the actual deployment stability of the system under extreme network and physical environments, FMUSER recently published three international engineering case records targeting different commercial scenarios worldwide:Aya Sophia Wildlife Resort IPTV System in Tanzania: Addressing the high local network costs and frequent thunderstorms, a pure Local Area Network FMUSER FBE800 IPTV system that does not rely on external broadband was deployed.Waafi Hotel Apartment Chain IPTV System in Djibouti: A transnational on-site deployment for a total of 150 guest rooms, building a complete digital streaming system including satellite dishes, LNBs, and the FMUSER FBE800 IPTV server.Offshore Oil Rig Accommodation Vessel IPTV System in Singapore: Overcoming the harsh environment of high marine humidity and continuous hull rolling, the industrial-grade FMUSER FBE801 IPTV server and a marine-grade satellite tracking antenna were deployed for the crew cabins.This comprehensive compatibility with Samsung Tizen OS H.Browser is a key technical iteration for FMUSER to optimize its commercial streaming ecosystem. By enabling Samsung commercial TVs to efficiently run streaming services without set-top boxes, this upgrade will further assist global contractors in providing more cost-effective digital audiovisual upgrade solutions.About FMUSERFMUSER is the largest hotel IPTV system integrator in China and an international enterprise focusing on the R&D of commercial streaming audiovisual hardware and global engineering delivery. Relying on a complete hardware production line covering front-end signal processing to back-end distribution and a transnational implementation team, FMUSER delivers end-to-end "Turnkey" IPTV solutions for system integrators and project owners. Its business scope covers commercial scenarios such as hotel and resort IPTV, ISP IPTV, hospital IPTV, maritime vessel IPTV, long-distance train IPTV, school IPTV, residential community IPTV, commercial complex IPTV and digital signage, as well as gym IPTV and restaurant chain IPTV.

Tom Lee

FMUSER

+86 139 2270 2227

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FMUSER FBE700 & FBE800 Hotel IPTV Systems Now Compatible with Samsung Tizen OS H.Browser News Provided By FMUSER Broadcast November 07, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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