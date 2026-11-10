Iqibla Opens Pre-Orders For Aura Premium - The 99-Diamond Smart Zikr Ring Where Faith Meets Elegance

iQIBLA A01 Premium- Faith Meets Elegance

Jewelry craftsmanship

Touch control & Dhikr text display

AI-recorded Faith Journey

Premium Gift-box

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The world's most refined faith jewelry pairs haute-jewellery craftsmanship with the new Rafiq OS, bringing prayer reminders, guided dhikr and an AI-recorded faith journey to the fingertips of Muslims worldwide.

iQIBLA, the smart-technology brand for the global Muslim community, today announced that pre-orders are officially open for the Zikr Ring Aura Premium, the flagship addition to its best-selling Zikr Ring family. From today, customers across the Middle East and worldwide can secure their ring at the dedicated pre-order page, iqibla, with early-bird pricing, free custom engraving, free worldwide shipping, a 3-year warranty and premium member privileges included on every order.

Faith, set in 99 diamonds.

The Aura Premium is set with 99 diamonds - one for each of the 99 Names of Allah - on a body of aerospace-grade stainless steel finished to fine-jewellery standards. Intricate Islamic-geometric patterns engraved into the band turn every glance and every remembrance into a graceful ritual. Pure in clarity, noble in worth, unbreakable in strength, eternal in light - a piece of faith, shining on your hand.

Rafiq OS: the next-generation faith operating system.

Beneath the jewel-like surface runs Rafiq OS, which evolves the ring from a simple counting tool into a true "Daily Faith Companion" that understands the rhythm of your faith:

-Intelligent prayer-time reminders - warm, perfectly timed alerts that help users never miss a prayer and keep peace of mind throughout the day;

-Guided Dhikr - at prayer time, a long press enters the guided flow, which automatically switches dhikr texts and provides segmented rhythm guidance through the complete 33×3 remembrance process; outside prayer times it stays in flexible normal-counting mode;

-Live dhikr text display - the corresponding Arabic dhikr and the running count appear on the 0.49-inch PMOLED display;

-Vibration alerts at 33, 66 and 99 - gentle haptic milestones allow users to complete the traditional 33×3 routine with eyes closed and mind at rest;

-AI-recorded Faith Journey - every dhikr is automatically organized into today's, weekly and overall faith journeys, so users can easily track their persistence and growth;

-Intuitive touch control - natural, quiet and continuous interaction for counting, switching and confirming, plus step counting for everyday wellness.

The ring is powered by a 55mAh battery and recharges in an elegant 200mAh charging case with a Type-C port. It is rated IP67 waterproof with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

More than a gift.

Every Aura Premium arrives in a premium gift-box presentation designed for women, complete with 20 essential Dua cards drawn from the Quran and Hadith - a meaningful ritual for treating yourself, or a beautiful gift for family and friends on special occasions.

Pre-order policy - secure yours today.

Pre-orders are open now at iqibla:

Every order includes:

-Free custom engraving - personalize your ring with a name, date or meaningful verse, including the Habiba, Walidayn and Dhurriyyah gift collections;

-Free worldwide shipping - discreet and insured, delivered to your door;

-3-year warranty - covered against manufacturing defects, so your faith companion lasts.

"Aura Premium is our most ambitious expression of 'Faith Meets Elegance' yet. With 99 diamonds for the 99 Names of Allah and Rafiq OS guiding every remembrance, we have created a piece of faith jewellery that Muslims will be proud to wear every single day." - Jack Shao, Founder of iQIBLA, said.

-Premium member privileges - 1. Priority Access to New Releases. 2. Dedicated 1:1 Advisor. 3.Seasonal Courtesies

About iQIBLA.

Founded in Dubai, UAE in 2021, iQIBLA is a leading smart-technology brand for Muslims, guided by the mission "Technology for Faith." Its flagship app, iQIBLA Life - with over one million downloads worldwide - provides accurate prayer times, Qibla direction, Quran and tasbih tools, while the Zikr Ring family has sold more than three million units globally, making iQIBLA one of the most trusted names in Muslim smart wearables.

Hanson li

iQIBLA LLC

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iQIBLA Opens Pre-Orders for Aura Premium - the 99-Diamond Smart Zikr Ring Where Faith Meets Elegance News Provided By Umeox Innovation November 07, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion



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