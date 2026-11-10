Minister Of Transport Meets Saudi Counterpart
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Transport and Communications of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) member states, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral co-operation relations between the two brotherly countries in the fields of transport and communications, and discussed ways to strengthen and expand them into broader horizons.bilateral transport communications
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