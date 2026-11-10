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Minister Of Transport Meets Saudi Counterpart


Date: 2026-11-10 01:30:23

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani met Sunday with Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Transport and Communications of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) member states, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral co-operation relations between the two brotherly countries in the fields of transport and communications, and discussed ways to strengthen and expand them into broader horizons.

bilateral transport communications

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Gulf Times

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