Qatar Tec Honoured With Hempel Achievers Club-Silver Membership Award 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tec W.L.L. is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the Hempel Achievers Club (HAC) – Silver Membership Award for 2026, recognising its valued partnership and business contribution to Hempel in Qatar.

The award was presented during the second edition of the Middle East-wide Hempel Achievers Club event, held at the Holiday Inn Resort, Bali, Indonesia. The five-day event brought together 47 distinguished trade partners from across the GCC to celebrate business excellence, collaboration and blade-->

Qatar Tec W.L.L. received this recognition in appreciation of its business performance, valuable contributions and continued partnership with Hempel during the 2025 financial year.

Jebi Kolkunnel John, Managing Director of Qatar Tec W.L.L., received the Silver Membership Award during the grand gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The occasion was attended by Hempel's senior leadership team, including Director Jacob Kuruvilla, Head of Product Management Sam Scaria, and Head of Customer Marketing Hariprasad, along with Shiju Varghese, Sales Manager – Hempel Oman, and Vimal PM, Sales Manager – Qatar.

This achievement marks an important milestone for Qatar Tec W.L.L. and reflects the company's commitment to business excellence, customer relationships and long-term strategic blade-->

Qatar Tec W.L.L. sincerely appreciates Hempel for this recognition and looks forward to further strengthening its partnership and achieving greater milestones together.

Qatar Tec W.L.L. – Celebrating Partnership, Performance and Excellence.

Qatar Tec HAC Sam Scaria