Sheikha Al Mayassa Opens Doors To AISP, Honours Doha Design Prize Winners
She also honoured the four winners of the Doha Design Prize 2026 at the Museum of Islamic Art Sunday.
It is the first exhibition to open under the institution's new name, Fire Station - Centre for Contemporary Art Practices, which will place greater emphasis on artistic research, critical dialogue and creative production. Shawky said the programme brings emerging artists together with internationally recognised practitioners to strengthen their work and exchange perspectives across cultures.
Spanning five galleries and the Plaza, the works explore migration, memory, belonging, public space and cultural heritage through sculpture, moving image, sound, immersive installations, painting and mixed media. The programme, which succeeds the Artist in Residence (AIR) Programme, also drew on an international community of mentors.AISP Wael Shawky critical dialogue Museum of Islamic Art
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