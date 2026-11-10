Qatar Boat Show Makes Waves With Record GCC Participation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Boat Show 2026 has strengthened its standing as a major regional maritime showcase, drawing 31,150 visitors and hundreds of international and local brands to Old Doha Port, while delivering a surge in Gulf participation, high-profile yacht launches and business agreements that promise to open new markets for Qatari boat builders.

The third edition, held from November 4-7, brought together 546 brands across 277,000sqm, with tickets selling out during the four-day extravaganza that combined cutting-edge marine technology with Qatar's seafaring heritage, art and waterfront entertainment.

Among the standout achievements was a 30% increase in GCC participation, including the largest contingent of Gulf boat builders in the show's history. Qatari exhibitors accounted for 55% of participation, against 45% from overseas, while a 70% exhibitor return rate reflected growing commercial confidence in the event.

A succession of new launches added to the excitement, including Emirates Boats' Emirates Boat 63, Azimut's Seadeck 6, Seven Craft's Due Mari, Ocean Boats' Monohull 40S and Al Shaali Marine's Asmaraty 77 and Asmaraty 100.

Homegrown manufacturers also commanded attention, with Halul Boats unveiling its HALUL 62 FT, the largest vessel produced by the Qatari factory, designed for luxury family cruising and sport fishing. The sailing, fishing and watersports segment registered a 19% increase in exhibitors.

Beyond the gleaming yachts, the show generated significant business opportunities. Old Doha Port signed an agreement with The Pearl Island Marina for joint events and reciprocal customer benefits, alongside a three-year deal with All Marine for Marine Services to manage Mina Link shuttle boats.

Assets Group entered a strategic partnership with Azimut Yachts, while Doha Craft appointed Al Boom Marine Company its official agent in Kuwait. Halul Boats also secured an agreement with Aqua Speed for representation in the Maldives.

Engineer Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organising Committee, said the growing Gulf presence, successful launches and international partnerships demonstrated the industry's expanding ambitions.

He welcomed the sell-out visitor response, saying the exhibition was helping establish Qatar as a destination for yachting and marine tourism.

The event also celebrated the country's maritime identity through a historical exhibition tracing Old Doha Port's transformation from a trading dock into a modern waterfront destination. Works by Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad, including his distinctive Qatar Sea blue, added a cultural dimension.

A premium hospitality experience hosted by The Ned Doha sold out throughout the event, while senior officials and dignitaries toured the exhibits.

Across the waterfront, film screenings presented with Qatar Creates and the Doha Film Institute, live music, fireworks and pyrotechnic drone displays transformed the harbour into a lively celebration of Qatar's maritime past and its ambitions for the future.

Qatar Boat Show 2026 Old Doha Port waterfront entertainment