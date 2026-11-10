Zakat Affairs Department Adopts National Authentication Portal

Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced the adoption of the National Authentication Portal as a mandatory requirement for submitting and tracking Zakat assistance applications electronically, aiming to enhance beneficiary data reliability, streamline service access, and accelerate application processing within a secure digital framework.

Head of Zakat Disbursement Section Abdullah Saeed al-Marri explained that this step forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to improve services, elevate the beneficiary experience, and leverage modern digital solutions for identity verification and data protection.

Al-Marri noted that using the portal is now compulsory for completing application procedures and tracking requests via the Department's official website, ensuring data accuracy, minimising errors, and saving time and effort for both beneficiaries and staff.

He emphasised that the expansion of electronic procedures aligns with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs' strategy (2025-2030) and Qatar National Vision 2030, both of which focus on fostering sustainable social solidarity, achieving complete digital transformation, and developing an advanced technological environment that enhances institutional efficiency and ensures Zakat funds reach eligible recipients in accordance with Shariah-compliant guidelines.

Zakat Affairs Department Ministry of Endowments Awqaf