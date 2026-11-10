Qatar Participates In Special Meeting For Heads Of Haj Offices

The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the special meeting for heads of Haj affairs offices, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the 6th edition of the Haj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition.

The Qatari delegation was headed by HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and Head of the Qatari Haj Mission Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem, with the attendance of Minister of Haj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah.

The meeting comes within the framework of early co-ordination and preparations for the 1448 AH Haj season, discussing arrangements for the upcoming season, and strengthening co-ordination and integration among entities concerned with serving the guests of Allah. This contributes to finalising procedures and contracts related to Qatar's pilgrims, facilitating their journey, and elevating the level of services provided to them.

HE the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs praised the extensive efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the guests of Allah, and the continuous development witnessed in Haj system's services, capabilities, and technologies, which facilitate the performance of rituals and enhance the quality of the pilgrim's experience.

He also expressed Qatar's appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in caring for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, affirming ongoing co-operation and co-ordination with Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah and relevant authorities to complete arrangements for Qatar's pilgrims early, ensuring the highest standards of care and service and facilitating their rituals in an atmosphere of security and tranquillity.

Preparations for Haj season encompass various services provided to pilgrims, including transportation, accommodation, catering, healthcare, safety, and crowd management, requiring coordinated efforts and heightened readiness across all stages of the pilgrim's journey from departure to return.

The meeting took place as part of the 6th edition of Haj Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Jeddah from November 8 to 11 under the slogan“From Makkah to the World.”

This edition features participation from over 520 entities across governmental, private, and non-profit sectors, alongside officials, specialists, and Haj affairs delegations from various countries. The accompanying exhibition spans an area exceeding 67,000 square metres, with participation from entities and solution providers from more than 150 countries.

Through its sessions, events, and accompanying exhibition, the conference explores ways to develop Haj services system, reviewing initiatives and solutions in infrastructure, operational services, empowerment, integration, and sustainable development, while strengthening partnerships and exchanging expertise among relevant bodies.

Haj affairs offices Haj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition.