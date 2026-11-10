Aspetar Signs Medical Partnership Accord With Spanish Padel Group

Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, signed a medical partnership agreement with the Spanish Padel Federation yesterday at the hospital in Doha, establishing a framework for medical support, knowledge exchange and scientific collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Acting Director-General of Aspetar Khalid Ali al-Mawalawi and President of the Spanish Padel Federation Javier Rodríguez Piris.

Al-Mawalai said:“Partnering with the Spanish national padel team, the world champions, reflects Aspetar's international vision and our commitment to excellence in elite sport. By combining our expertise in sports medicine with the needs of world-class athletes, we aim to advance player health, safety and performance. For Aspetar, excellence in performance always begins with excellence in athlete health.”

President of the Spanish Padel Federation stated:“From our very first visit to Doha, we were struck by the world-class facilities and the exceptional care Aspetar provides to athletes. Our team features some of the best players in the world, and to ensure they arrive at the World Cup in peak condition and go on to become world champions, they need the specialised care that Aspetar offers. Our agreement is built on one principle which keeping our athletes at their best so they can achieve their goals.”

Under the agreement, Aspetar will serve as the federation's official medical partner, providing medical support to the federation and Spain's world champion national padel teams. The partnership will also include the exchange of expertise and collaboration on scientific and research initiatives, bringing together Aspetar's specialist sports medicine capabilities and the federation's experience in elite padel.

The collaboration will support an approach to athlete health that extends beyond treating injuries to encompass prevention, diagnosis, rehabilitation and the scientific understanding of sporting demands. Its focus is on helping players maintain their health while supporting performance and the longevity of their sporting careers.

The agreement builds on Aspetar's existing work in professional padel. In March 2025, the hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and Premier Padel to advance research into player health, safety and performance.

That collaboration includes research into injury and illness patterns, the physiological demands of professional padel, and comparisons with other racket sports. The initiatives are intended to strengthen the evidence available to inform injury prevention, training and player workload management.

The new partnership with the Spanish Padel Federation extends Aspetar's engagement in the sport, creating further opportunities to connect specialist medical expertise with the needs of national-team players and to exchange knowledge across clinical practice and sports science.

Spanish Padel group Aspetar