Smart Mobility Summit: Qatar's Leadership In Harnessing Advanced Technology For Transport, Aviation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sessions of the "Smart Mobility Summit," held on the second day of MWC26 Doha, highlighted the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of sustainable transport and the Middle East's growing influence in the sector.

The sessions covered key themes, including " Physical AI and 5G: The Next Frontier in Mobility" and " Connecting Digital Airspace: Realising 5G Impact." Discussions also examined Gulf nations' accelerating investment in autonomous vehicles, advanced air mobility, and AI-powered transport blade-->

The summit brought together experts and representatives from major corporations and international industry organisations. Proceedings opened with presentations and remarks by experts from the GSMA, Strategy & Middle East, and Ookla.

In a keynote address, Head of Corporate Services at Ooredoo Qatar Hassan Ismael al-Emadi outlined the company's key telecommunications milestones including the launch of the world's first commercial 5G network in 2018, the subsequent deployment of the country's first 5G standalone (SA) core, and, most recently, the launch of the "5G Plus" network on October 15. He said the latest network combines a standalone core with advanced capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the aviation and public safety sectors.

Al-Emadi described 5G networks as a key driver of innovation in the digital future of airspace, highlighting Qatar's leadership in using advanced technology to support aviation and public safety. The summit also featured presentations by experts from Ericsson and Eonetics, alongside panel discussions and roundtables involving specialists from Strategy&, Huawei (Middle East & Asia), Vodafone Qatar, Ooredoo Qatar, and GSMA Fusion.

Participants explored how integrating high-performance infrastructure could support sustainable urban innovation and the development of smart mobility ecosystems. They also discussed ways to attract international strategic partnerships and foster innovation in the transport sector of the future.

Organised by the GSMA in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the second edition of MWC26 Doha kicked off on Sunday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme "The IQ Era."

MWC26 Doha Smart Mobility Summit Artificial Intelligence