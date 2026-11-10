ITU Secretary-General Says Qatar A Model Of Enduring Commitment To Digital Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said she was grateful for the State of Qatar's experience in digital transformation, describing it as a model of what sustained commitment to people-centred digital development can achieve, and highlighting that 99 percent of the State of Qatar's population is connected to the Internet.

In remarks delivered at the opening of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha, which Qatar is hosting through Nov 27, Bogdan-Martin said the high connectivity rate reflects the widespread deployment of fibre-optic networks and advanced mobile telecom networks, alongside the nation's continued support for digital development.

She emphasised that the world is witnessing an extraordinary phase of digital advancement, as technology becomes increasingly integral to sectors, economies and public services, underscoring the importance of substantially strengthening international co-operation to ensure an interconnected, secure and inclusive digital future for all.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the conference is taking place amid rapid digital transformation, driven principally by rapid advances in artificial intelligence technologies. However, she noted, nations are entering this phase with vastly different levels of readiness and capabilities, making collective action essential to ensure that every single person can benefit from the opportunities technology has to offer.

The world is grappling with uncertainty, as critical infrastructure and the systems on which people depend are facing mounting tests during crises, Bogdan-Martin noted, stressing that telecom networks must remain resilient, reliable and accessible, particularly when people need them most.

In addition, Bogdan-Martin noted that the conference's theme, Together for a Connected Digital Future, reflects the nature of today's challenges, given the deep interdependence of digital systems, asserting that no country or institution can, acting alone, guarantee the resilience, security and inclusivity of these systems. She added that addressing such challenges requires a collective effort.

Bogdan-Martin revisited key milestones in the ITU's history, noting that nearly 120 years ago, the International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin adopted the first Radio Regulations. She pointed out that Doha, meanwhile, hosted the World Telecommunication Development Conference in 2006, just four months after the second phase of the World Summit on the Information Society.

She elaborated that the 2006 conference in Doha culminated in the adoption of the Doha Action Plan, which sought to advance the vision of the World Summit on the Information Society, bridge the digital divide and improve people's lives, with particular emphasis on the needs of developing countries.

The Secretary-General commended the State of Qatar's substantial efforts in hosting the conference, which carries particular significance as it convenes at an advanced stage of the artificial intelligence era, amid the rise of smart economies and next-generation infrastructure.

The ITU's responsibility is to help every country advance in line with its own circumstances, capabilities, priorities and digital ambitions, while ensuring that the organisation remains ready to serve its members at every stage of their digital transformation journey, she remarked.

Bogdan-Martin urged the participating delegations to make the most of the next three weeks through dialogue and mutual listening, guided by openness, respect and consensus, and to work collaboratively to build an interconnected digital future that benefits people everywhere.

ITU ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 digital development