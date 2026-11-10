500 Native Seedlings Planted At Rawdat Al Samra
The initiative forms part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to complete the rehabilitation and cultivation of the natural rawdas during the 2026 season, enhance natural vegetation cover, restore wildlife habitats, and preserve biodiversity across the blade-->
The initiative involved scattering around 5,000 seeds of native wild plant species and planting 500 native seedlings at Rawdat Al Samra. Environmental specialists and individuals interested in environmental affairs attended, reflecting the ministry's commitment to expanding vegetation cover, rehabilitating natural rawdas, and enhancing their capacity for regeneration and long-term sustainability.rehabilitation cultivation wildlife habitats
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