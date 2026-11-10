News Update! (07-11-2026)
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: Thriving states are well-positioned to advance peacebuilding and broaden prospects for shared prosperity.
Jordan Theatre Festival opens with Qatari participation.
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