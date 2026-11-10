News Update! (09-11-2026)
QatarEnergy acquires 25% interest in Namibian offshore exploration license.
With 10 days to go until the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, Qatar U-17 players look forward to shine on the world stage.
(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)
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