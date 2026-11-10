From A Betel-Leaf Shop To Professional Kitchens In The Gulf And Rwanda: The Inspiring Journey Of Chef Vinodan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A young man working at a small betel-leaf shop in Kerala probably never imagined that one day he would be preparing meals for international guests in the Gulf and, eventually, in the heart of Africa.

For Chef Vinodan Malol, what began as a struggle to earn a living gradually evolved into a culinary career spanning nearly three decades, taking him from Kerala to Oman and, ultimately, Rwanda.

His journey was shaped by unexpected encounters, a helping hand at a crucial moment and a willingness to embrace opportunities beyond familiar surroundings.I discovered his story quite unexpectedly during my visit to Rwanda, where I was invited as an international media delegate by the Rwanda Development Board to attend Kwita Izina, the country's annual gorilla naming ceremony.

As part of the media familiarisation programme, a gorilla trekking experience was also arranged for journalists from around the world. Our accommodation was at Virunga Inn Resort & Spa, conveniently located just a few kilometres from the headquarters of Volcanoes National Park, where visitors gather early in the morning for registration, briefings and trekking assignments.

After checking in, I headed to the resort's restaurant for dinner. During a conversation with the resort manager, he learnt that I was from India. His response immediately caught my attention.

“Our chef is also from India, and he is everyone's favourite,” he said.

When he mentioned the name Vinodan, I had a strong feeling that he might be from Kerala, my home state. There is a popular saying among Malayalis that even if you go to the Moon, you will find a Malayali there. I was already looking forward to meeting a fellow Keralite in this remote part of Africa, far from the Rwandan capital and close to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

I was eager to meet him, and the manager promised to arrange an introduction.

It had already been a long day, and the following morning's gorilla trek meant an early start. Yet, the thought of meeting a fellow Malayali in this remote corner of Africa was enough to keep me waiting.

An hour or so later, Vinodan appeared. The moment we greeted each other, he switched to Malayalam. His face lit up as he began speaking in our mother tongue. He later told me that he rarely encountered Indian visitors, let alone someone with whom he could have a conversation in Malayalam.

What began as a casual meeting over dinner soon turned into an absorbing conversation about a journey that had taken him from a small village in Kozhikode to Oman and eventually Rwanda.

It was a story of modest beginnings, unexpected opportunities, hard work and the courage to venture into unfamiliar territory.

An unlikely beginning in the kitchen

Vinodan Malol hails from Kottempram in Edacheri panchayat of Kerala's Kozhikode district. Becoming a professional chef was not something he had originally planned.

His journey into the hospitality industry began more out of necessity than ambition.

He enrolled at Sreebodhi College but could not complete even his first year. The institution was relatively new and eventually shut down following management-related issues. With limited financial resources at home, continuing his education became difficult, and finding employment became a priority.

He moved to Kottayam with the help of a neighbour, Ahmed-ikka, who introduced him to people already working there.

“I took up different jobs to make ends meet. At one point, I even worked at a betel-leaf shop,” he recalls was at this small shop that an unexpected encounter changed the direction of his life.

One of the regular customers, who visited every Sunday, noticed Vinodan's circumstances and asked him a question that would stay with him.“How do you expect your life to move forward? Shouldn't you learn something professional?”

Vinodan explained his family circumstances and financial difficulties. The customer decided to help him find a way forward and eventually facilitated his admission to IIMS Kochi, which offered courses in culinary arts.

In 1993, Vinodan enrolled in a one-year diploma course in culinary arts.

For a young man who had struggled to continue his college education, this was an important turning point. He had found a profession that would eventually take him across borders and introduce him to different cultures and cuisines.

After completing the course, he spent several months working at a hotel in Kottayam, gaining practical experience and learning the demands of a professional kitchen came an opportunity that would take him beyond India.

Twenty-five years of learning in Oman

In 1995, with the support of his elder brother, who was already working in Muscat, Vinodan moved to Oman first job was with a catering company providing meals through a mess service. It was a modest beginning, but it gave him an opportunity to gain experience and understand the discipline required in a commercial kitchen.

He subsequently worked at a restaurant owned by an Arab official before moving to Flowers, an outlet of Sawadi Beach Resort that was opening in Ruwi, Muscat. Later, he joined the resort itself, where he found greater opportunities to learn and develop his culinary skills professional journey continued through different hospitality establishments, including Butterfly Hotel in Sohar, where he eventually secured a position as an F&B Executive at a four-star property.

He later moved to Muscat Steakhouse, adding further experience to his career.

Looking back, Vinodan considers his years in Oman among the most formative of his professional life.“I spent approximately 25 years in Oman. I arrived in March 1995 and remained there until June 2019. It was during those years that I gained extensive knowledge and experience in cooking,” he says.

Working alongside experienced chefs and in different kitchen environments exposed him to a wide range of international cuisines.“Professionally, I had the privilege of working with highly skilled chefs. I also had the opportunity to prepare dishes from different countries. That experience has been a great asset to my career.”

For someone who had once struggled to complete his first year of college, those 25 years represented an extraordinary journey of learning outside the classroom.

To the heart of Africa

His next destination was Rwanda, an opportunity that came through Salim, his present employer, who invited him to join his team spent almost his entire professional life in Oman, moving to an unfamiliar African country was not an easy decision arrived in Rwanda on June 10, 2019, carrying a mixture of excitement and apprehension.“I was initially anxious and had many concerns because I had never worked in Africa before. Some of my friends even discouraged me, saying, 'It's Africa, you know...'” he recalls.

blade-->





Moving to an unfamiliar African country was not an easy decision for Chef Vinodan, but supportive colleagues, welcoming people and a positive working environment soon made Rwanda his second home.

But Vinodan decided not to let other people's perceptions determine his choices.

“I came with an open mind. I thought I would experience Africa, see how things worked and, if I didn't like it, I could always return home.”What he discovered was quite different from the apprehensions he had initially carried colleagues, supportive management and a welcoming working environment gradually made Rwanda feel like a second home speaks particularly warmly about the people he has encountered and the management's support, which he considers important reasons for his continued stay in the country.

His move also opened another chapter in his culinary career, allowing him to bring together the experience he had accumulated over decades in the Middle East with the tastes and expectations of an international clientele in East Africa.

Today, he is among the familiar faces at Virunga Inn Resort & Spa, where his cooking has earned him the affection of guests and colleagues.

Food, people and the journey of a lifetime

For Vinodan, cooking has become much more than a means of earning a living. It has been a passport to different countries, workplaces and cultures experience in Oman taught him the importance of adapting to different culinary traditions, working with people from diverse backgrounds and constantly learning.

The journey has also reinforced his belief that professional training and genuine interest in a craft can open doors, even for those who begin with limited opportunities what advice he would offer young people aspiring to become chefs, he emphasises the value of acquiring professional qualifications.

“A culinary course is a qualification that makes it easier to find employment abroad. More importantly, if you have a genuine passion for cooking, it is a profession in which you can develop yourself and become a true professional,” he says.

His advice is particularly relevant to young people who may be uncertain about their future or believe that limited financial resources can restrict their opportunities's own experience shows how a chance encounter, a helping hand and a willingness to work hard can change the course of a life.

As our conversation came to an end, I realised that my unexpected meeting with him had added something special to my Rwanda experience.

I had travelled to the country to witness the extraordinary conservation efforts behind its mountain gorillas and to report on one of its most celebrated tourism events. I had not expected to discover a fellow Malayali whose personal story was equally fascinating.

The next morning, I would be heading into the mountains for an encounter with the magnificent gorillas. But the previous night's encounter had already offered a different kind of discovery: a reminder that, no matter how far we travel, familiar voices, shared languages and human connections have a special way of making unfamiliar places feel like home.

And perhaps that is the real truth behind the Malayali saying. You may not find one on the Moon, but chances are you will find one somewhere you least expect.