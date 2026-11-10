HIA Launches 'Made In Qatar' Screening Room

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA), in partnership with the Doha Film Institute (DFI), launched a dedicated 'Made in Qatar' screening room Sunday, giving international passengers an opportunity to discover Qatari cinema while waiting for their flights.

Located at Concourse D near Lancôme Café, the screening room will operate 24 hours a day until December 27. Passengers can walk in at any time and watch locally produced films without following a fixed screening schedule.

The initiative aims to introduce travellers to Qatar's culture and creative talent through independent films. It also provides Qatari filmmakers an opportunity to reach international audiences who might not otherwise see their work.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ali Darwish, vice president of Terminal Operations at HIA, said the partnership reflects the airport's commitment to promoting Qatari culture and offering passengers experiences beyond travel services.

“For the millions of passengers passing through our airport, this space transforms time-waiting from a flight into a meaningful cultural exchange,” Darwish said.

He highlighted the airport's role as a gateway to Qatar, particularly for transit passengers who may not have the opportunity to explore the country.

“For many of our passengers, Hamad International Airport is our first introduction to Qatar. And for those who are only transiting, it might be the only stop,” he said.

Darwish added that the initiative aims to encourage travellers to learn more about Qatar through stories told by local filmmakers.

The screening room offers passengers a space to relax and watch a selection of Qatari films during their journey. Its walk-in format allows travellers to choose how much time they spend watching, depending on their flight schedules.

Abdulla al-Musallam, deputy CEO of the Doha Film Institute, said the partnership provides a platform to share Qatari stories with audiences from different cultural backgrounds.

“Cinema has the power to carry country's stories far beyond its borders,” al-Musallam said.

He explained that films can connect people through shared experiences, aspirations and different perspectives, helping audiences understand cultures beyond their own.

The collaboration combines DFI's work in supporting local filmmaking talent with HIA's role as Qatar's international gateway.

HIA is also the official airport partner for this year's Doha Film Festival, reflecting continued co-operation between the two organisations.

HIA DFI Made in Qatar screening room