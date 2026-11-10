Crown Prince Of Brunei Arrives In Doha

The Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Fund for Development, Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the State of Qatar, Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar, and ambassador of the State of Qatar to Brunei Darussalam, Abdullah Hamad Ali al-Adham al-Marri.

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