KAHRAMAA Completes Smart Electricity Meter Replacement Project

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) has announced the completion of its project to transition electricity subscribers across the country to smart electricity meters.

The Corporation explained that the project is part of its strategic initiatives aimed at utilizing modern digital technologies and solutions to develop its service system, keep pace with technological advancements, meet subscribers' needs, improve service quality and enhance their overall experience.

It explained that smart meters offer several benefits, most notably improving the accuracy and reliability of electricity consumption readings, enhancing operational efficiency, and further improving customer services. These improvements will support the development of a more efficient, flexible and reliable electricity network.

KAHRAMAA encourages subscribers who still have old electricity meters to contact the Corporation to report them and arrange for their replacement with smart meters, enabling them to benefit from the enhanced services and features offered by the smart metering system.

KAHRAMAA affirmed its continued commitment to implementing development projects and initiatives and adopting modern technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency, improve service standards and provide subscribers with a more advanced and reliable experience.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation Kahramaa smart electricity meters