Qatar Hosts Ministerial Roundtable To Discuss ICT Sector Priorities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, hosted a ministerial roundtable in Doha on Sunday to discuss key priorities shaping the future of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, ahead of the opening of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

The roundtable, chaired by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and held under the title "The Doha Declaration: Leading Digital Transformation Towards a More Inclusive and Sustainable Future," brought together ministers and senior officials from ITU Member States.

Held as part of the ministerial program accompanying PP-26, the roundtable provided a platform for dialogue and the exchange of views on major developments transforming the ICT sector, as well as on areas requiring stronger coordination and international cooperation in the years ahead.

HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai said the discussions came at a time of rapid change across the communications and information technology sector, underscoring the need for collective efforts to keep pace with emerging opportunities and challenges.

He said the Plenipotentiary Conference would offer an important opportunity to define the ITU's priorities for the years ahead and strengthen its capacity to support Member States. He expressed hope that the discussions in Doha would contribute to building broader consensus on shared priorities and channeling international cooperation toward tangible outcomes.

The roundtable addressed a range of issues, including meaningful and universal connectivity, the development of networks and services, and the resilience and continuity of digital infrastructure. Participants also discussed the opportunities and challenges associated with emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and satellite communications.

The discussions also focused on the Doha Declaration and explored shared messages that could help guide international cooperation and strengthen countries' ability to harness the benefits of technological progress.

ICT sector ministerial roundtable