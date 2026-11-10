Qatar Seminar Examines Impact Of Idealized Marriage Portrayals On Family Stability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The widening gap between idealized portrayals of married life and the realities of family relationships was a key focus of a seminar in Doha, which examined the pressures facing modern families and how the media and social media are shaping young people's perceptions of marriage and influencing family stability.

The seminar was held as part of the fifth season of the "Modern Family" seminar series, organized by the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) in partnership with the College of Islamic Studies and the Minaretein Center at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, with the participation of academics, officials and specialists.

HE Sheikha Dr. Hessa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairperson and Founder of the Center for Wellbeing, stressed that marital stability depends on striking a balance between the aspirations of both partners and the realities of their circumstances.

She underscored the importance of understanding each partner's needs and capabilities and developing those capabilities in ways that help align expectations with reality.

She cautioned that unrealistic or excessive expectations of family life, when disconnected from actual circumstances and capabilities, can fuel frustration and anxiety. She emphasized the importance of spouses understanding the responsibilities and demands of marriage and approaching the relationship as a solemn covenant founded on commitment and shared responsibility.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi called for strengthening critical-thinking skills among students and enabling them to distinguish between the realities of married life and the idealized portrayals promoted through the media and social media.

He said the digital age has given young people access to an increasingly broad and diverse range of information, ideas and values. While some content presents an idealized image of family life seemingly free of difficulties, other portrayals focus heavily on conflict and dysfunction, creating an equally distorted picture that overlooks the positive dimensions of family life as well as the challenges and opportunities inherent in building a successful family.

Dr. Sharifa Noaman Al Emadi, Executive Director of DIFI, said the institute's studies of young people preparing for marriage indicate that many have a clear understanding of the nature and demands of family life, while also highlighting positive examples of stable families and young people who possess the knowledge and readiness needed to build successful families.

She noted that the disproportionate focus in media and public discourse on family problems and exceptional cases can create an unbalanced picture of family life that does not fully reflect the realities of society. She stressed the importance of equipping couples with the skills needed to manage disagreements and navigate the challenges that inevitably arise in married life.

Al Emadi added that education, awareness programs, and family guidance and counseling services are essential to preventing disputes from escalating into more serious conflicts and, ultimately, litigation. She emphasized that such services are valuable not only to families facing difficulties, but also to couples preparing for marriage, helping them develop the knowledge, communication skills and understanding needed to build a stable and successful life together.

family stability family relationships idealized marriage portrayals