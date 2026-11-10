From Cables To Cloud: MWC26 Sketches Blueprint For National AI Strategies

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha became the meeting point this week for the question that may define the digital age: who controls artificial intelligence, and on whose terms? Speaking at the Sovereign AI and National Digital Strategies Summit, held alongside the second edition of MWC26 Doha, delegates mapped out long-term plans covering data, infrastructure, regulation and talent, the building blocks of economic resilience and diversification.

Across the sessions, one tension kept resurfacing: how to stake a credible claim in an AI landscape still taking shape, while protecting innovation, security and strategic autonomy.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, laid out his country's AI capabilities and its ambition to become a global hub for technology and AI startups. Young talent is Uzbekistan's strongest asset, he said, and plans are already under way to put AI to work across the economy, education, healthcare and beyond.

Greece's Secretary-General for Telecommunications and Post at the Ministry of Digital Governance, Konstantinos Karantzalos, argued that digital sovereignty is never a solo act. It can only be achieved through trusted international partnerships that deepen local expertise and give countries greater confidence in the technologies they use.

He called for co-operation on the practical essentials: resilient connectivity, access to cloud computing, and the skills needed to use AI well. Success, he underlined, will be measured by whether countries, businesses and individuals gain the confidence and capacity to shape their own digital future.

Thomas H. Perez-Ducy, a board member of the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (INDOTEL), built his country's approach on three pillars of sovereign AI: nationwide digital infrastructure, government personnel able to use AI securely, and local expertise to develop, evaluate and apply the technology. The Dominican Republic, he said, has its sights set on becoming a regional AI hub for the entire Americas, drawing on its advanced infrastructure, particularly its submarine cable network.

During a panel discussion, Travers Nicholas, General Manager for North Gulf (Qatar and Kuwait) at Dell Technologies, offered a useful distinction: sovereign AI is about controlling how a nation uses the technology, not isolating itself from the world. Less sensitive datasets and tasks, he noted, can still run on shared or global infrastructure.

Hisham Mohamed, Director of Engineering at Scale AI, said sovereignty rests on a country's ability to control its use of AI. First, countries must own their data, manage and govern it, and keep full control free of external influence. Second, they must build their own AI infrastructure and capabilities. Third, they need skilled professionals who can operate these technologies.

Ersen Omuris, Head of Technology Strategy, Planning, Excellence and Fixed & PMO at Vodafone Qatar, agreed that control of the technology is central, while stressing that sovereignty cannot be fully achieved without building international partnerships. That idea ran through the day's discussions.

MWC26 Doha diversification infrastructure Artificial Intelligence