WCM-Q Students Honoured For Academic Achievement At Dean's Honour List Event

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) foundation and pre-medical students were recognised for earning a place on the prestigious Dean's Honour List for the 2025-2026 Academic Year.

Sixty-two students in the pre-medical programme were honoured, making it the longest list in WCM-Q history. Forty-two students made the list in the Fall 2025 semester, including 19 second-year pre-medical students and 23 first-years. In the Spring 2026 Semester, a total of 58 students secured a spot on the list, comprising 26 second-year pre-medical students and 32 first-years. Some students made it to the list twice. Additionally, six Foundation Programme students were honoured for scoring a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or blade-->

The event brought together WCM-Q faculty, students, alumni, and families to celebrate the students and encourage them to maintain their outstanding performance. The ceremony also saw the launch of the newly created Dr Syed Naqi Award, which recognises outstanding achievement by a pre-medical student who has been promoted to the first year of the medical curriculum.

Speaking at the event, Dr Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said:“Despite your demanding academic schedules, you still managed to remain actively involved in extracurricular activities, and you have excelled not only academically but also at a professional level. Let me also remind you that you are part of a very special institution; over the past quarter-century, WCM-Q has become an iconic institution in the region, with strong recognition in the United States.”

WCM-Q alumnus Dr Mohamed al-Hajjaji, Class of 2016, now an attending paediatrician at Sidra Medicine, was the keynote speaker.

He said:“One of the most important lessons I learned throughout medical school and residency is that academic performance is only one dimension of excellence, and that success becomes more meaningful when it serves others. Some of you will become physicians, researchers, educators, or leaders, and along the way, not everything will go according to plan. There will be challenges, unexpected turns, and moments when you question your decisions. When those moments come, remember that your journey does not need to be perfect to be meaningful.”

During the event, Dr Sheikh presented the inaugural Dr Syed Naqi Award to second-year medical student Shahd Aljoudi. Dr. Sheikh said:“The winner of this award is a student who best exemplifies the outstanding character exhibited by Dr Naqi during his 14 years on the faculty at WCM-Q. Dr Naqi created a lasting impression on students and co-workers through his encyclopedic knowledge of immunology, enduring dedication and professionalism, forthright character, and positive regard for others.”

Aljoudi said:“When I was told I would receive the award, it felt surreal. I couldn't believe it. It's such an honor. I hope to pursue a career in interventional cardiology after training in internal medicine in cardiology. My years at WCM-Q have been the best years of my life; it has been one of the greatest opportunities, including the extracurricular activities and the people.”

immunology cardiology