Manchester United Expected To Sack Michael Carrick As Head Coach: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Michael Carrick's future as Manchester United head coach is expected to face a setback as the Premier League club is reportedly looking for his replacements.

Having dropped into the relegation zone after Nottingham Forest's 3-1 victory over Manchester City last Saturday, Manchester United are one point above bottom club Crystal Palace in 18th following Sunday's dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

While Man United continue to insist that no decision has been reached, as per The Athletic report, "work has been undertaken on potential replacement", and a change will be made before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in 13 days' time.

The report further said that the final call on Carrick's future will require approval from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club's majority owners, the Glazer family.

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be expected to figure highly among the candidates, while former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and ex-Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann are in contention to replace Carrick.

Pochettino signed an extension to his contract as USA coach in August. However, the deal is thought to contain clauses that would allow him to leave for specific high-profile jobs.

Carrick was appointed Manchester United's permanent head coach on a two-year contract in May after a successful period in interim charge when he returned to United as head coach in January.

He has overseen qualification for the UEFA Champions League with 11 wins from 16 games, accumulating the highest points tally in the Premier League since his arrival.

But that run of domestic form has not carried over into the current campaign, with United winning just one of their opening 10 Premier League games and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion.