International Forum On Diplomatic Training Opens In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 52nd International Forum on Diplomatic Training commenced Monday under the theme "Beyond Diplomatic Training: Preparing Diplomats for a World in Transformation." Organised by the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum runs through November 11.

The event is held under the patronage of Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, with participation from leaders and officials of diplomatic academies, institutes, and international relations training institutions worldwide.

His Excellency Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, attended the opening ceremony as the keynote speaker.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Horr, emphasised that preparing future diplomats requires solid knowledge, cognitive flexibility, and the ability to assess and navigate complex situations. He underscored the importance of continuous learning, simulation, experiential training, and the conscious employment of artificial intelligence while preserving a diplomat's independent professional judgment.

Al-Horr explained that the forum integrates strategic dialogue, interactive learning, institutional partnerships, and cultural diplomacy, while providing a space for youth and innovation. He expressed hope that the draft Doha Declaration would help shape joint commitments to advance diplomatic training.

In his keynote address, Dr al-Kawari stressed that rapid global shifts demand diplomats equipped with knowledge, communication tools, and the flexibility to handle unexpected situations. Drawing on milestones from his diplomatic career, he highlighted diplomacy's role in fostering understanding and placing humanity at the core of its mission.

For her part, Director of the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University, Barbara Bodine, emphasised the importance of preparing diplomats for transformations and crises, as well as their capacity to identify interests, uphold values, and work toward peace and stability.

Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Dr Martin Eichtinger, praised Qatar's role in mediation and facilitation, stressing the importance of developing diplomatic training programs to keep pace with geopolitical and technological changes while training the next generation of diplomats.

Diplomats Ministry of Foreign Affairs international relations Qatar National Library