MENAFN - Gulf Times) Princess Sarah, spouse of Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, visited Monday the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, accompanied by her official delegation, to inspect its specialised care, rehabilitation, and empowerment programs.

She was welcomed upon arrival by Her Excellency the Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr blade-->

During the tour, Princess Sarah inspected the centre's integrated service system, exploring its various departments, sections, units, and facilities, and received a comprehensive briefing on key educational, therapeutic, and rehabilitative programs aimed at developing the capabilities of persons with disabilities, fostering their independence, and promoting their active community integration.

The visit also featured discussions addressing issues concerning persons with disabilities in Qatar and Brunei Darussalam, with both sides exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation and the exchange of expertise and best practices in care, empowerment, and rehabilitation to further improve quality of life for blade-->

The reception was attended by CEO of Qatar Foundation for Social Work Rashid Mohammed al-Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center Fatima Saeed al-Saadi, and several senior officials from the centre.

Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities rehabilitation