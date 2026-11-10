Sidra Medicine Uses Advanced Genetic Research To Investigate Complex Fertility Cases

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine is using advanced genetic research and multidisciplinary medical teams to investigate complex fertility cases, including those where conventional tests have failed to identify the cause, Dr Johnny Awwad, executive chair of Women's Services and division chief of Reproductive Medicine at Sidra Medicine, said during a Science Café 2026 session in Doha on Monday, November 9.

The session, titled“Health and Future Generations: Your Guide to Fertility”, was organised by Sidra Medicine in partnership with Msheireb Museums at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Dr Awwad explained how the hospital combines fertility treatment with scientific research to investigate challenging cases and explore possible treatment options.

“We have a very close collaboration with our research facility,” he said, highlighting the importance of connecting clinical care with advanced scientific studies.

He explained that Sidra Medicine conducts advanced genomic studies and sequencing to investigate fertility problems that remain unexplained after conventional medical assessments.

“What we do is that we do advanced genomic studies and sequencing itself,” Dr Awwad said.

According to Dr Awwad, multidisciplinary teams review complex fertility cases, bringing together reproductive medicine specialists, researchers and laboratory experts.

These teams examine patients' medical histories and test results to determine whether further investigations could help identify the underlying causes of infertility.

He said researchers may recommend specialised tests that are not available in commercial laboratories when standard investigations fail to provide clear answers.

“And sometimes we get an answer that has a treatment today. Sometimes an answer that has a treatment tomorrow,” he said.

Dr Awwad also highlighted the role of embryologists, physicians and specialised nurses in providing fertility care.

He explained that treatment plans take into account patients' medical histories, individual needs and personal circumstances.

The presentation covered assisted reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), in which eggs and sperm are brought together outside the body.

Dr Awwad also discussed a procedure in which sperm is injected directly into an egg, particularly in cases involving male fertility problems.

He noted that some couples experience unexplained infertility, where medical investigations do not identify a clear cause.

The session also addressed the importance of fertility awareness, genetic screening and healthy lifestyle choices in supporting reproductive health.

Dr Sahar Isa Da'as, founder of the Science Café series at Sidra Medicine, said the initiative aims to provide the community with clear, evidence-based information about health, wellbeing and fertility.

She explained that reproductive health begins with the overall wellbeing of young people, women and men, and can influence the health of future generations.

The discussion covered four main themes: reproductive health and wellbeing, genetic screening and counselling, regular medical check-ups, and functional medicine and nutrition.

Participants examined the role of premarital screening, testing for inherited conditions and genetic counselling in helping individuals make informed decisions about family planning.

The session also explored how nutrition, sleep, physical activity and stress can affect reproductive health.

Dr Houda Ferjani, medical director of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, moderated the discussion.

The Science Café series began in 2024 and is expected to continue in 2027 through the partnership between Sidra Medicine and Msheireb Museums.

The initiative brings together medical specialists, researchers, and community members to discuss scientific developments and encourage informed healthcare decisions.

Sidra Medicine fertility Msheireb Museums scientific research