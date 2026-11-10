Trump Defends Nvidia Chief Amid Allegations of Chinese Intelligence Links
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed support for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following reports of his alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, describing the technology executive as an “honorable guy.”
Commenting Sunday on the reported affair and the investigation launched by the company's board of directors, Trump said: “I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it. He's done an amazing job for our country.”
The controversy follows reports that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the preparation of a classified intelligence assessment that raised concerns among senior Trump administration officials about Huang's alleged close relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.
The document was reportedly prepared under Rubio's oversight during the spring and distributed among senior national security officials before Trump's state visit to China in May.
The intelligence findings reportedly originated from electronic monitoring of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has no family connection to the Nvidia chief executive.
Alice Huang previously held a senior position at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center operator that acquired advanced artificial intelligence chips while facing a federal investigation over allegations of illegally transporting semiconductors into mainland China.
US intelligence personnel were attempting to determine the identity of an American citizen whose intercepted communications suggested an intimate relationship with Alice Huang. A subsequent examination reportedly identified Jensen Huang as the individual involved.
Commenting Sunday on the reported affair and the investigation launched by the company's board of directors, Trump said: “I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it. He's done an amazing job for our country.”
The controversy follows reports that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the preparation of a classified intelligence assessment that raised concerns among senior Trump administration officials about Huang's alleged close relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.
The document was reportedly prepared under Rubio's oversight during the spring and distributed among senior national security officials before Trump's state visit to China in May.
The intelligence findings reportedly originated from electronic monitoring of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has no family connection to the Nvidia chief executive.
Alice Huang previously held a senior position at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center operator that acquired advanced artificial intelligence chips while facing a federal investigation over allegations of illegally transporting semiconductors into mainland China.
US intelligence personnel were attempting to determine the identity of an American citizen whose intercepted communications suggested an intimate relationship with Alice Huang. A subsequent examination reportedly identified Jensen Huang as the individual involved.
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