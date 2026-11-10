Saudi Arabia Issues Temporary Security Alert Across Riyadh
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia briefly activated an emergency warning in its capital, Riyadh, on Monday following reports of a potential threat, before Civil Defense authorities confirmed that the danger had subsided.
The alert was distributed through the National Early Warning Platform, notifying residents of a possible security risk, according to official statements.
A follow-up notification subsequently informed the public that the situation had been resolved and the threat was no longer present in the city.
Authorities did not disclose further information about the nature of the incident or the circumstances that triggered the warning.
The development comes amid ongoing military tensions involving the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi group, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
The alert was distributed through the National Early Warning Platform, notifying residents of a possible security risk, according to official statements.
A follow-up notification subsequently informed the public that the situation had been resolved and the threat was no longer present in the city.
Authorities did not disclose further information about the nature of the incident or the circumstances that triggered the warning.
The development comes amid ongoing military tensions involving the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi group, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
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