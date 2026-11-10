Gunman Responsible for Deadly Polish Shootings Dies in Hospital
(MENAFN) The suspect responsible for a series of deadly shootings in Poland's Krakow and the eastern town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski has died in hospital, police confirmed Monday.
The 25-year-old gunman passed away at approximately 4:30 am local time (0330 GMT) after failing to recover from injuries sustained during an armed confrontation with police, according to reports citing regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar.
The violence erupted Saturday afternoon near Krakow's Main Market Square, a popular destination that attracts large numbers of tourists.
Polish authorities reported that six people, including a British citizen, lost their lives in the attack, while another 16 sustained injuries. Among the wounded were five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspected attacker.
Investigators subsequently discovered three additional bodies inside the suspect's residence, identifying the victims as his parents and sister.
Police previously confirmed that the suspect was apprehended after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers before being transported to a hospital for emergency surgery.
"His condition was extremely serious from the very beginning and was described as critical," Kleczar said, explaining that medical teams had carried out at least three surgical procedures in an attempt to save him.
Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation on Sunday to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly shootings.
The 25-year-old gunman passed away at approximately 4:30 am local time (0330 GMT) after failing to recover from injuries sustained during an armed confrontation with police, according to reports citing regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar.
The violence erupted Saturday afternoon near Krakow's Main Market Square, a popular destination that attracts large numbers of tourists.
Polish authorities reported that six people, including a British citizen, lost their lives in the attack, while another 16 sustained injuries. Among the wounded were five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspected attacker.
Investigators subsequently discovered three additional bodies inside the suspect's residence, identifying the victims as his parents and sister.
Police previously confirmed that the suspect was apprehended after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers before being transported to a hospital for emergency surgery.
"His condition was extremely serious from the very beginning and was described as critical," Kleczar said, explaining that medical teams had carried out at least three surgical procedures in an attempt to save him.
Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation on Sunday to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly shootings.
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