Strong Earthquake Off Japan’s Eastern Coast Sends Tremors Through Tokyo
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck waters off eastern Japan on Monday, generating tremors that were felt in Tokyo, according to reports citing the country's meteorological authorities.
The seismic event occurred near Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of the Japanese capital.
Authorities did not issue a tsunami alert, while no immediate casualties or structural damage were reported following the earthquake.
The tremor originated at an estimated depth of 10 kilometers, reaching an intensity of 3 on Japan's seven-level seismic scale in several areas, including Miyagi, Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi prefectures.
Initial assessments placed the epicenter at 36.2 degrees north latitude and 142.2 degrees east longitude.
Monday's earthquake followed another seismic event that struck central Japan early Sunday, measuring 5.7 in magnitude and leaving 20 people injured.
Japan remains particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because it is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where four major tectonic plates meet, making the country one of the most earthquake-prone regions worldwide.
The seismic event occurred near Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of the Japanese capital.
Authorities did not issue a tsunami alert, while no immediate casualties or structural damage were reported following the earthquake.
The tremor originated at an estimated depth of 10 kilometers, reaching an intensity of 3 on Japan's seven-level seismic scale in several areas, including Miyagi, Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi prefectures.
Initial assessments placed the epicenter at 36.2 degrees north latitude and 142.2 degrees east longitude.
Monday's earthquake followed another seismic event that struck central Japan early Sunday, measuring 5.7 in magnitude and leaving 20 people injured.
Japan remains particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because it is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where four major tectonic plates meet, making the country one of the most earthquake-prone regions worldwide.
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