US Attacks Leave Qeshm Island’s Critical Infrastructure Unharmed
(MENAFN) Overnight American strikes targeting Iran’s Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities or essential infrastructure, a provincial official said Monday.
Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, explained that the locations hit during the attacks were situated far from populated and commercial districts, according to reports.
“The targeted sites were outside residential and commercial areas and public service infrastructure, and no damage was caused to the island’s vital infrastructure or essential services,” Nafisi said.
He stressed that conditions across Qeshm remained stable and under control, adding that emergency response teams, public utility providers and government departments continued operating under heightened alert.
However, the official did not disclose which locations were targeted or clarify whether the strikes resulted in any casualties.
In a separate statement, Brig. Gen. Rasoul Sanaei-Rad, political deputy at the ideological-political office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, linked the American attacks in southern Iran to previous losses suffered by US military forces.
Speaking according to reports, Sanaei-Rad claimed that Iranian forces had already brought down American aircraft, characterizing the incidents as significant losses for Washington.
Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, explained that the locations hit during the attacks were situated far from populated and commercial districts, according to reports.
“The targeted sites were outside residential and commercial areas and public service infrastructure, and no damage was caused to the island’s vital infrastructure or essential services,” Nafisi said.
He stressed that conditions across Qeshm remained stable and under control, adding that emergency response teams, public utility providers and government departments continued operating under heightened alert.
However, the official did not disclose which locations were targeted or clarify whether the strikes resulted in any casualties.
In a separate statement, Brig. Gen. Rasoul Sanaei-Rad, political deputy at the ideological-political office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, linked the American attacks in southern Iran to previous losses suffered by US military forces.
Speaking according to reports, Sanaei-Rad claimed that Iranian forces had already brought down American aircraft, characterizing the incidents as significant losses for Washington.
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