Strong Earthquake Shakes Solomon Islands
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the Solomon Islands on Monday, according to reports.
The seismic event occurred at 03:35 GMT, approximately 27 kilometers (16 miles) southwest of Lata, the provincial capital of Temotu.
The earthquake originated at an estimated depth of 25 kilometers (15 miles), with its epicenter initially located at 10.90 degrees south latitude and 165.62 degrees east longitude.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure following the tremor.
The seismic event occurred at 03:35 GMT, approximately 27 kilometers (16 miles) southwest of Lata, the provincial capital of Temotu.
The earthquake originated at an estimated depth of 25 kilometers (15 miles), with its epicenter initially located at 10.90 degrees south latitude and 165.62 degrees east longitude.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure following the tremor.
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