Hamas Accuses Board of Peace of Ignoring Israel’s Role in Gaza Flood Crisis
(MENAFN) Hamas accused the Board of Peace on Monday of presenting a misleading account of Gaza's flooding emergency while failing to address Israel's role in obstructing the implementation of the US-backed peace plan.
In response to the board's statement on the humanitarian situation, the Palestinian group rejected claims that it was responsible for delays in carrying out the proposed roadmap, stressing that Hamas and other Palestinian factions had already agreed to its terms.
Earlier Monday, the Board of Peace criticized Israel for delaying the entry of essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza, saying the restrictions had intensified the crisis. It also called on Hamas to meet its obligations, including disarming and transferring governing responsibilities.
While Hamas welcomed the board's criticism of Israel's delays, it argued that the statement did not adequately address what it described as Israel's wider responsibility for preventing progress on President Donald Trump's plan.
The group referred to an Aug. 3 statement by mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, which warned that Israeli violations were threatening the implementation of the plan's second phase.
Hamas said using essential humanitarian assistance as a means of political pressure violated legal and humanitarian responsibilities. It pointed to shelter materials remaining outside Gaza while displaced Palestinians faced flooding and deteriorating weather conditions.
“Children dying under the sand and in rainwater are not parties to the negotiations,” Hamas said, insisting that civilians should not be subjected to Israel's political objectives.
The group called on the Board of Peace to explain why it had failed to take effective action to address the disaster and ensure Israel fulfilled its obligations under the first phase of the agreement. It also demanded that border crossings be opened to allow relief materials, temporary shelter supplies and reconstruction assistance to enter without political or security-related restrictions.
Hamas further urged the board to establish a clear implementation schedule and an oversight mechanism to monitor progress on the roadmap. These arrangements, it said, should cover Israel's withdrawal and the steps required to enable the Palestinian committee assigned to administer Gaza to begin its work.
The group also called for the publication of a detailed report outlining which commitments had been completed, which remained outstanding and who was responsible for delays.
Hamas reiterated that it remained prepared to implement the agreed provisions but opposed introducing additional conditions that could change the established order of obligations, postpone an Israeli withdrawal or extend the suffering of Gaza's civilian population.
The latest dispute comes as severe weather continues to affect displaced Palestinians across the enclave. A storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening inundated more than 70,000 tents and caused dozens of walls damaged during the war to collapse, according to the Government Media Office.
Late Sunday, a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, killing two women and three children, Gaza's Civil Defense said.
In response to the board's statement on the humanitarian situation, the Palestinian group rejected claims that it was responsible for delays in carrying out the proposed roadmap, stressing that Hamas and other Palestinian factions had already agreed to its terms.
Earlier Monday, the Board of Peace criticized Israel for delaying the entry of essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza, saying the restrictions had intensified the crisis. It also called on Hamas to meet its obligations, including disarming and transferring governing responsibilities.
While Hamas welcomed the board's criticism of Israel's delays, it argued that the statement did not adequately address what it described as Israel's wider responsibility for preventing progress on President Donald Trump's plan.
The group referred to an Aug. 3 statement by mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, which warned that Israeli violations were threatening the implementation of the plan's second phase.
Hamas said using essential humanitarian assistance as a means of political pressure violated legal and humanitarian responsibilities. It pointed to shelter materials remaining outside Gaza while displaced Palestinians faced flooding and deteriorating weather conditions.
“Children dying under the sand and in rainwater are not parties to the negotiations,” Hamas said, insisting that civilians should not be subjected to Israel's political objectives.
The group called on the Board of Peace to explain why it had failed to take effective action to address the disaster and ensure Israel fulfilled its obligations under the first phase of the agreement. It also demanded that border crossings be opened to allow relief materials, temporary shelter supplies and reconstruction assistance to enter without political or security-related restrictions.
Hamas further urged the board to establish a clear implementation schedule and an oversight mechanism to monitor progress on the roadmap. These arrangements, it said, should cover Israel's withdrawal and the steps required to enable the Palestinian committee assigned to administer Gaza to begin its work.
The group also called for the publication of a detailed report outlining which commitments had been completed, which remained outstanding and who was responsible for delays.
Hamas reiterated that it remained prepared to implement the agreed provisions but opposed introducing additional conditions that could change the established order of obligations, postpone an Israeli withdrawal or extend the suffering of Gaza's civilian population.
The latest dispute comes as severe weather continues to affect displaced Palestinians across the enclave. A storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening inundated more than 70,000 tents and caused dozens of walls damaged during the war to collapse, according to the Government Media Office.
Late Sunday, a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, killing two women and three children, Gaza's Civil Defense said.
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