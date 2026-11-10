Kuwaiti Oil Price Rises USD 2.48

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD2.48 to USD88.69 per barrel (pb) in Friday's trading, compared to USD86.21 per barrel in Thursday's session, according to figures released by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In global markets, Brent crude futures increased by 3 cents to USD 98.32 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down by 31 cents to USD 90.83 per barrel.