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QSE Index Opens 1.12 Percent Lower


Date: 2026-11-10 01:20:46

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Soha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index opened Sunday 1.12% lower, shedding 113.17 points to 9,952, weighed down by losses across five sectors.

QSE data showed the Consumer Goods and Services sector gaining 0.14% and the Insurance sector rising 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Telecoms sector fell 0.52%, Real Estate declined 0.58%, Banks and Financial Services dropped 1.19%, Industrials shed 1.20%, and Transportation slid 1.38%.

By 10am, trading turnover stood at QR61.508 million, with 35.695 million shares changing hands through 3,832 transactions.

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The Peninsula

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