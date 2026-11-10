Qatar Retail Sector Eyes Stronger Q4 Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's retail sector is anticipating a stronger final quarter of 2026, with cooler weather, increased tourism and a busy calendar of events expected to support consumer spending and drive footfall across the country's shopping destinations.

Despite a challenging year characterised by regional geopolitical tensions and the traditionally subdued summer trading period, the market has demonstrated resilience, with strong domestic demand helping to maintain relatively stable year-on-year footfall, Cushman and Wakefield noted in its Qatar real estate market overview for the third quarter of this year.

The outlook for the fourth quarter (Q4) is more positive, as retailers and shopping mall operators prepare to capitalise on seasonal demand, higher visitor arrivals and increased consumer activity. The combination of favourable weather and major events is expected to provide additional momentum, particularly for larger retail and entertainment destinations.

However, competition across Qatar's retail market is intensifying as established shopping malls face growing pressure to differentiate their offerings and attract both shoppers and retail occupiers.

Landlords are increasingly focusing on improving tenant mixes, introducing new leisure and entertainment concepts, and enhancing the overall customer experience to sustain footfall and occupancy levels.

Promotional campaigns are also playing an increasingly important role in stimulating consumer spending. During the third quarter (Q3), several major shopping destinations introduced incentives, including vehicle giveaways, prize draws and seasonal shopping offers, as operators sought to attract visitors and encourage higher spending.

One of the key initiatives during the quarter was the Hala Summer Shopping Festival, which ran throughout August 2026. Bringing together shopping malls and retail destinations across Qatar, the festival featured promotional offers and entertainment activities designed to encourage spending during the traditionally quieter summer months.

The initiative also provided retailers with an opportunity to maintain consumer engagement and support footfall during the seasonal slowdown, according to the market overview.

Meanwhile, regulatory developments are expected to support the longer-term growth of Qatar's retail sector. In September, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced a series of new digital business services, including an e-commerce licence covering 194 activities and an enhanced Qatar Business Map.

The initiatives are aimed at simplifying market entry for new businesses, improving access to commercial information and facilitating expansion opportunities for existing retailers. The introduction of a broader e-commerce licensing framework also reflects the growing importance of digital retail channels within Qatar's evolving consumer market.

Despite continued market uncertainty throughout 2026, the underlying fundamentals of the retail sector remain relatively stable. Strong domestic demand has helped cushion the impact of external challenges, while typical retail lease terms of three to five years indicate that occupiers continue to take a longer-term view of the market.

There has also been no noticeable shift in the prime retail segment, suggesting that established locations continue to retain their appeal among retailers.

Looking ahead, Q4 is expected to provide a more supportive trading environment.

Nevertheless, the ability of shopping mall operators to adapt to changing consumer expectations, strengthen their retail offerings and deliver engaging experiences will remain critical to maintaining competitiveness and capturing growth opportunities in Qatar's retail market.